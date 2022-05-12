U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.75
    -21.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,606.00
    -137.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,865.25
    -104.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.60
    -8.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.87
    -2.84 (-2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.20
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    -0.36 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0458
    -0.0061 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.83
    +0.84 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2193
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5200
    -1.4280 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,352.45
    -3,611.62 (-11.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    609.06
    -117.63 (-16.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.14
    -149.52 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Customer Perspectives on Optimizing Content Delivery

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The primary goal of this research is to establish how OTT platforms, publishers, and broadcasters think about optimizing video delivery. The study looks at which enhanced experiences are the most important and across which devices customers are most interested in deploying them.

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customer Perspectives on Optimizing Content Delivery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276193/?utm_source=GNW


With consumers having more choices than ever when it comes to video services, OTT platforms are now combining and consolidating services to offer more depth and breadth of their catalog for live, VOD, and sports-related content. OTT platforms want to add more custom options for users with their content and ads for better personalization, but either do not know or are not sure of exactly what experience the viewer is interested in the most.Survey respondents came from those responsible for the video experience at broadcast, publishing, and OTT services, both SVOD and AVOD platforms, for live and on-demand content. It also included those responsible for the monetization of content across these platforms, where an advertising model is used as part of the business model.
Author: Dan Rayburn
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276193/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


