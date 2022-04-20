U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

Customer Perspectives on QoE (Quality of Experience) for Streaming Video

ReportLinker
·1 min read
The primary goals of this research are to highlight how important video quality is to broadcasters, publishers, and OTT platforms with regards to their monetization strategy. It also showcases how QoE (quality of experience) can have a positive or negative impact to their business and how easily it can be measured.

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customer Perspectives on QoE (Quality of Experience) for Streaming Video" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269057/?utm_source=GNW
With video delivery having improved so much over the past few years, QoE measurement now has to take place on a very granular and detailed level. This causes internal challenges for companies that are working on best practices to do so across multiple CDNs. As video streaming usage continues to grow at higher qualities, such as 1080p with HDR and 4K, content owners will need to offer better video quality across all devices, including mobile and live sports events.Survey respondents came from those responsible for the video experience at broadcast, publishing, and OTT services for live and on-demand content. It also included those responsible for building out video delivery services, including those involved with caching, content distribution, and network build-out.
Author: Dan Rayburn
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269057/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


