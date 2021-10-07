U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Worth USD 128.97 Billion at 12.1% CAGR by 2028 Owing to Increasing Number of SMEs in Europe, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Pune, India, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global customer relationship management (CRM) market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 128.97 billion by 2028 from USD 58.04 billion in 2021, while exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 52.64 billion in 2020. Factors such as increasing focus on digitization are expected to boost the product’s demand across the globe.

What does the CRM Market Report Include?

The global market for customer relationship management (CRM) report includes a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market growth in the forthcoming years.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/customer-relationship-management-crm-market-103418

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market:

  • Copper CRM, Inc. (San Francisco, California)

  • Infor, Inc. (New York, United States)

  • Infusion Software, Inc. (Keap) (Arizona, United States)

  • Netsuite Inc. (California, United States)

  • IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

  • Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

  • Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

  • Pipedrive (New York, United States)

  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, United States)

  • SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

  • Adobe Systems Inc. (California, United States)

  • Zendesk, Inc. (California, United States)

  • SugarCRM (California, United States)

  • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Tamil Nadu, India)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

12.1%

2028 Value Projection

USD 128.97 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 52.64 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

Component, Application Area, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Vertical and Geography

Growth Drivers

Increasing Focus on Digitization to Aid Growth

Rapid Digital Transformation to Drive CRM Market Growth

Adoption of CRM Solutions has Risen During the Covid-19 Pandemic



Pitfalls & Challenges

Increasing Incidence of Data Frauds and Fewer Availability of Skilled Professionals to Hamper Growth


Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/customer-relationship-management-crm-market-103418

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region stood at USD 17.33 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing focus on adoption of advanced technologies to enable real-time prediction and extract customer preferences data in the region. Moreover, the presence of established players such as Infor, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation will bode well for the market growth in the region.

Europe – The region is expected to hold second position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing number of small and medium enterprises in countries such as Germany, Italy, and France that are adopting advanced customer relationship management solutions in their business processes between 2021 and 2028.

COVID-19 Impact: Market Exhibited 10.1% CAGR in 2020 Backed by Growing Adoption of CRM by SMEs

Although the COVID-19 crisis impacted several walks of life, there were remarkable changes in the way businesses were handled. The initial few months led the organizations reeling under economic pressure and reduced workforce. However, the evolving consumer preference and the growing adoption of remote working culture enabled the organizations to adapt their strategies. This further led the companies to adopt automated and real-time tracking solutions such as CRM to ensure enhanced customer experience and high operational efficiency. The increasing demand for these solutions enabled the market to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% in 2020 and is projected to showcase exponential growth in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the component, the global market for CRM is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment, the market is divided into on-premises and cloud. Moreover, based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Based on application, the market is categorized into marketing and sales automation, customer management, lead generation & customer retention, customer support & contact center, and others.

  • Based on application, the lead generation & customer retention segment held a global customer relationship management (CRM) market share of about 5% in 2020 and is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing focus on digitization of business processes to ensure retention of leads by providing an overall optimum customer experience worldwide.

Based on the vertical, the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market is segregated into BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, and Others. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/customer-relationship-management-crm-market-103418

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Digitization to Aid Growth

According to the business intelligence platform Tofler, the revenue of Google India grew by 35% to over INR 5,594 crore in the fiscal year of 2020, a 24% profit. This is a testimony to the increasing focus on digital transformation by several companies to leverage the opportunities provided by the market. COVID-19 has certainly accelerated the digitization process as several businesses are taking the online medium to reach their customers. In such scenarios, it is very important to have a platform to ensure better customer engagement and management. Therefore, the increasing focus on digitization is expected to contribute to the global customer relationship management (CRM) market share in the forthcoming years.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Eminent Companies to Introduce Advanced CRM Solutions to Consolidate Their Positions

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market is segmented into small, medium, and large companies that are focusing on maintaining a stronghold and gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. They are doing so by introducing new advanced customer relationship management solutions to cater to the growing demand from several industries worldwide. Additionally, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their presence in the fiercely competitive global marketplace.

Industry Development:

  • November 2020 – Infusion Software, Inc., a leading CRM provider, introduced a new smart client management software for small enterprises. The software known as Keap efficiently helps small businesses to improve their customer service experience and increase sales revenue.

Quick Buy - Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103418
Table Of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • PESTLE Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

TOC Continued…!
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Adaptive Learning Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), By End User (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor), By Channel Output (Single-channel, Multi-channel), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio-frequency identification (RFID)), By End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Project Phase (Pre-Construction, Construction, and Post Construction), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, and Public Infrastructure), By End-User (Architect and Engineers, Facility or Construction Managers, and Builders and Contractors), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Higher Education Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), By Learning Mode (Offline Learning, Online Learning), By End User (Private Colleges, Community Colleges, and State Universities), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chipset Type (Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)), By Application (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning), By Computing Technology (Cloud Computing and Edge Computing), By Function (Training and Inference), By Industry and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-customer-relationship-management-crm-market-10148


