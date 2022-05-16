U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,993.42
    -30.47 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,041.05
    -155.61 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,644.27
    -160.73 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.75
    -0.92 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.24
    +0.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.60
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8730
    -0.0620 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0580
    -0.1270 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,527.05
    -406.35 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.67
    +418.99 (+172.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.91
    +28.76 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Customer Relationship Management Market Size to Surpass USD 170 BN by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

The global customer relationship management market size is projected to surpass around USD 170 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2030.

London, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global customer relationship management market size was accounted at USD 61.57 billion in 2021. The North American market will dominate the market size during the forecast due to an increase in the competitiveness, amongst the service providers and the fast-developing businesses the demand for this software is expected to grow. The use of advanced technology is also expected to give a boost to the market. As many major market players are located in the North American region in the US, the US market is expected to show a great growth during the forecast. There shall be a steady growth in the Latin American markets. As there is a rising demand for software's in the industrial sectors like the healthcare, retail and BFSI.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1702

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast. There is a high demand for the CRM in this region. Due to increased adoption of new technologies, the demand for the CRM software's has increased in the Asia Pacific region. The retail industry poses a high demand for the CRM market in the Asia Pacific region. Countries like Japan, India, China and Southeast Asia have different demographics and all of these reasons are expected to give a boost to the CRM market. As there is digitalization across the world, the Middle Eastern African countries are also expected to adopt this technology. In order to provide customer details, security and customer experience to the already existing customers and the new customers. The companies in this location are also adopting the technology.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 61.57 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 170 Billion

CAGR

13.3% from 2022 to 2030

Largest Market

North America

Fastest Growing Market

Asia Pacific

Companies Covered

Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, ADOBE INC., SugarCRM Inc., Insightly Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Copper CRM, Inc., Creatio

Report highlights.

  • On the basis of the component used, the software segment dominated the CRM market and it is expected to grow during the forecast. There is an increased adoption of the CRM software as it helps in gaining strategic and competitive advantage. The software is able to provide strong customer retention. The software segment also helps in acquiring new customers and retaining those customers from the industrial verticals.

  • On the basis of the deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow during the forecast. As there is an increasing demand for customer relationship management software in small and medium scale organisations which prefer the cloud deployment.

  • The Asia Pacific market is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast due to strong economic growth and developments in the businesses.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1702

Market Dynamics

Drivers

In order to increase the customer base, the CRM is expected to be in demand. The CRM software help in lead generation and retention of the customers. So, the demand for these software's is expected to grow during the forecast. The businesses are able to have sales automation, lead generation and retention facilities and also support provided by these software's. So, there is optimum utilization of resources and increase efficiency. Due to the digital transformation across donations, many industries are adopting the CRM software's. The option of the CRM software has helped in the increase in service and product inquiries and help in the lead creation. The customer support software and the contact center software are expected to have a good market share.

Restraints

A huge quantity of personal as well as confidential data from the businesses and consumers is stored in the CRM software. Credit card information, sales data, the financial information, patients' health card and banking instructions are all included in the CRM software. Ensuring the safety and security of all of this data is a major issue for all the organizations. Stringent rules are made by the governments of various nations in order to protect the consumer data. There is a lot of data breach through the CRM software. So, it increases the security threat. the major restraint for the growth of this market is the increasing security threats to the information which is stored on the CRM softwares.

Opportunities

Due to the integration of artificial intelligence in the CRM softwares there is expected to be a fast growth across the globe. Integration of artificial intelligence in the CRM systems helps in improving the customer experience. It helps in machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing etc.

Challenges

The time and the cost required for implementing the CRM software is challenging. It takes a lot of time, efforts, money and training. Another challenge for the CRM software is that even after trying to convince the teammates, there will be some people who will not want to use the software. The CRM softwares are not scalable with a growing business and therefore this is also a challenge. In case there is less research in order to understand what is needed for the business, a wrong type of CRM software will be chosen and implemented and this will lead to the failure of business.

Recent Developments

  • Oracle Crowd Infrastructure launched new capabilities and services. In March 2022 Which will help in. Greater flexibility to the customers. It will help in providing automatically adjusting resources in order to fit the application needs.

  • Infusion Software Inc introduced smart client management software in November 2020 for the small businesses.

Market Segmentation

By Component

  • Software

  • Services

By Deployment

  • On-Premise

  • Cloud

  • Hybrid

By Application

  • Marketing and sales automation

  • Customer management

  • Lead generation and customer retention

  • Others.

By End User

  • BFSI

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail and consumer goods

  • Health care

  • IT and telecommunications

By Solution

  • Customer Service

  • Customer Experience Management

  • CRM Analytics

  • Marketing Automation

  • Salesforce Automation

  • Social Media Monitoring

  • Others

By Enterprise Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small & Medium Enterprise

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1702

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained C. Matthew Warder (doing business as Seawolf Research) to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • EU Drafts Plan for Buying Russian Gas Without Breaking Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Crucial gas supplies turned away from UK ports

    Critical shipments of natural gas are being turned away from British ports because National Grid fears it will be overwhelmed by supplies intended to tackle the European energy crisis.

  • Nucor to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors from KKR in deal valued at $3 billion

    Nucor Corp. said Monday it has entered an agreement with private-equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors in a deal valued at $3.0 billion. C.H.I. makes overhead doors for the residential and commercial markets in the U.S. and Canada. Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor makes steel and steel products and expects the deal to close in June. "Acquiring C.H.I. allows Nucor to further enhance its already diverse range of businesses that provide end market solutions to the co

  • Moderna and former Dentsply Sirona CFO sign 'claw back' agreement on $700K severance

    Moderna Inc. and former CFO Jorge Gomez agree Moderna can claw back his $700,000 severance if he “is found to have engaged in any wrongdoing” in Dentsply Sirona Inc.’s securities fraud probe.

  • Europe Looks To African Gas To Reduce Dependence On Russian Imports

    African nations that have historically been gas suppliers to Europe are well placed to scale up their exports as Brussels looks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas

  • This Stock Is No. 1 on My Buy List

    In the four years I've been following it, Appian's stock price has doubled, running up 105%. While I was reviewing Appian's recent earnings report for one of the Fool's video services, I had the opportunity to dig a little deeper into the Appian story. Appian offers a cloud platform where software is simplified.

  • Apple Loses A Major Title

    Apple just lost a coveted title. The iPhone maker snagged that crown in 2020 on financial performance that made investors dizzy on strong sales of its hardware -- iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch -- and a surge in services. It is therefore no surprise that Apple had passed the Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world's most valuable company.

  • Hitting the Books: Why we need to treat the robots of tomorrow like tools

    In their new book, The Digital Mindset, authors Paul Leonardi and Tsedal Neeley make the case for treating tomorrow's humanoid robots like products, not peers.

  • Plains All American to Settle Class-Action Lawsuit Over 2015 California Oil Pipeline Spill

    The owner of an oil pipeline that caused a 4-mile-long spill along a California beach in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners, according to attorneys and court documents.

  • UPDATE 5-Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Japan's Recruit sees more female executives as key to growth

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Glassdoor owner Recruit Holdings says it wants to have women in 50% of its senior executive and managerial roles within 10 years - a rare pledge in a country where men dominate the top echelons of companies, politics and the civil service. The push for more women at the upper levels of Japan's largest human resource service company is part of a diversity drive to ensure a flow of bright business ideas, said Chief Operating Officer Ayano "Sena" Senaha, its most senior female executive. As of April 1, 21% of Recruit's senior executives, including heads of major business units, were women, compared with 10% a year earlier, according to company data seen by Reuters.

  • McDonald's To Permanently Exit Russia After 30 Years, Citing Ukraine War's 'Humanitarian Crisis'

    "We have a commitment to our global community and must remain steadfast in our values," said CEO Chris Kempczinski.

  • Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Estimates For 2022

    Today is shaping up negative for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RXRX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Exclusive-India's surprise wheat export ban traps 1.8 million T at ports-trade

    India's wheat export ban has trapped some 1.8 million tonnes of grain at ports, leaving traders facing heavy losses from the prospect of selling onto a weaker domestic market, four dealers told Reuters. New Delhi banned wheat exports on Saturday, just days after saying it was targeting record shipments of 10 million tonnes this year, as a scorching heat wave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high. But of the around 2.2 million tonnes of wheat currently at ports or in transit there, traders have LCs for only 400,000 tonnes, a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm said.

  • Tech Stocks Have Fallen Hard. What Could Make Them Drop Even More.

    Tumbling tech stock valuations have consequences. The new round of belt tightening threatens to cascade into a bigger problem—a slowdown in enterprise technology spending. Along with a rapidly fading global economy, it could drive another leg down in the industry’s earnings outlook.

  • Ukraine crisis: Can Africa replace Russian gas supplies to Europe?

    Europe is desperately seeking alternative sources of gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.