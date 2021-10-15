U.S. markets closed

Customers and Analysts Recognize OutSystems in the Enterprise Application Platforms Space

·5 min read

OutSystems is the only vendor to be named both a Magic Quadrant Leader and Customers' Choice in Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

BOSTON and SINGAPORE, Oct.15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development platforms, has been recognized by customers and industry analysts in the Enterprise Application Platforms space for what OutSystems believes is its exceptional ability to help organizations innovate through the power of software - meeting their growing need to build mission-critical applications.

OutSystems Logo (PRNewsfoto/OutSystems)
OutSystems Logo (PRNewsfoto/OutSystems)

OutSystems has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, positioned highest in the Ability to Execute axis. This marks the fifth consecutive year of the modern application platform's position as a Leader in the Enterprise Low-Code and Application Platform-as-a-Service Magic Quadrant reports. The OutSystems platform scored highest in the Custom Business Applications use case in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. In addition, OutSystems received a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms by its customers.

Based on the continued support by customers around the world, OutSystems continues to define the standard for modern enterprise application development platforms, offering developers AI-augmented development that can deliver productivity gains and the ability to build serious applications fast, right and for the future. Unlike other solutions in this market, OutSystems spans far beyond low-code, offering the agility, security, scalability and reliability needed for enterprise-grade applications with a unique platform design to maximize productivity across the full SLDC.

"With OutSystems we've revolutionized the way technology is developed at Lendr. It has had a tremendous impact on the digital experiences we provide to customers and employees alike," said Nick Mates, Project Coordinator and Tech Lead, Lendr. "The modular approach that OutSystems provides means we can develop microservices quickly, and reuse them between apps. It's much easier to build a solid architecture than in traditional development environments."

"It's an honor to see the massive productivity and creativity gains that our customers experience when their ambitious teams get to work with the right platform. It's all about saying 'yes' to what's possible," said Paulo Rosado, CEO and Founder of OutSystems. "OutSystems introduced the market to low-code development, and its evolution is what we're seeing transform businesses around the world today. We're constantly evolving our platform to enable continuous customer results, with a focus on serious productivity for development teams building serious apps. Being recognized by our customers and influential analysts further validates that we are helping companies innovate with success through software."

OutSystems is a modern, AI-powered application platform enabling organizations to build a broad portfolio of applications fast, right and for the future. Every aspect of OutSystems is designed from the ground up to help professional developers build complete, compelling software solutions faster than ever before. Leveraging advanced AI-powered tools for nearly every function across the platform, OutSystems helps customers tackle strategic challenges such as application modernization, workplace innovation, business process automation, and customer experience transformation, as well as ensures solutions are secure, resilient, cloud-ready, and built to scale. Setting OutSystems further apart is its ability to enable applications to quickly and easily adapt to the changing needs of even the most dynamic business.

Read a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms or the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

About OutSystems - OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems modern application platform's high productivity, connected, and AI-assisted tools help developers rapidly build and deploy a full range of applications anywhere the organization requires. With over 500,000 community members, approximately 1,600 employees, more than 400 partners, and active customers in 87 countries and across 22 industries, OutSystems has achieved global scale while helping organizations change the way they develop applications. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

Disclaimers:

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Jason Wong, Kimihiko Iijima, Adrian Leow, Akash Jain, Paul Vincent, 20th September 2021

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Akash Jain, Kimihiko Iijima, Adrian Leow, Jason Wong, Paul Vincent, 21 September 2021

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, 8th February 2021 Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

SOURCE OutSystems APAC

