With customers like Coinbase and Shopify, remote hiring startup Deel raises $425M at a $5.5B valuation

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

As more people continue to work remotely, organizations globally have had to adjust -- particularly when it comes to onboarding new employees and figuring out how to pay them, in some cases, across borders.

As a result, Deel -- a San Francisco-based startup which provides payroll, compliance tools and other services to help businesses hire remotely -- has seen a massive surge in demand.

Now almost exactly six months after raising $156 million at a $1.25 billion valuation, the startup is announcing it has raised $425 million in a Series D funding round that gives it a valuation of $5.5 billion. (The Information had reported in late September that the deal was in the works).

Coatue led the latest financing, with partners Rahul Kishore and Lucas Swisher leading the deal. Several new and existing backers also participated in this round, including Altimeter Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Neo, Spark Capital and the YC Continuity Fund.

Just since April, Deel has seen its global customer base jump from 1,800 to over 4,500, according to CEO and co-founder Alex Bouaziz. Customers include Coinbase, Dropbox and Shopify, among others. During that same time frame, employee headcount has grown from 115 to 400.

It was only in September of 2020 that Deel raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Spark Capital. At that time, it touted 500 customers. So that means it has effectively 9xed its number of customers in 13 months.

Deel claims to allow businesses to hire in less than 5 minutes employees and contractors without needing a local entity. It also says that it gives companies the ability to pay teams in more than 120 currencies with “just a click.”

Over the past six months, the startup has launched a number of products, including: Deel Premium, Deel app for employees, an EOR dashboard for employees, stock options and global health insurance with three paid plans. Deel has also added integrations with NetSuite, Ashby and BambooHR to automate more of the entire HR workflow, from onboarding new candidates to managing a global team, Bouaziz said.

With the latest financing, Deel has now raised a total of $631 million in equity.

The company was not “actively seeking” more capital after its Series C, according to Bouaziz.

Coatue approached us with an exciting proposition that allows us to continue providing an unmatched global hiring experience for teams around the world,” he told TechCrunch via email. “The business was already in a strong position, but with this new funding we’ll be able to scale faster, open more entities and keep transforming how companies hire across borders.”

The new capital will mainly go toward “further strengthening employee and contractor experience” in Deel’s new and existing markets, Bouaziz said. Looking ahead, he added that the company is eyeing potential acquisitions and will continue to hire across multiple locations -- practicing what it preaches.

“We don’t have an office there” is no longer a valid excuse, the company claims, for not hiring people remotely.

“The way people work is fundamentally changing,” Bouaziz said. “And it’s never going back.”

  • 10-year Treasury yield rises, back above 1.6% to kick off week

    The 10-year Treasury yield on Monday morning punches above the highest rate since around June, rising to around 1.6%, and the 2-year note rate added to highs not seen since March of 2020, as investors position for an apparent reduction of the Federal Reserve's market-supporive asset purchases.

  • My girlfriend says I should tip in restaurants. I say waitstaff are just like construction and fast-food workers. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • OPEC+ Once Again Fails to Pump Enough to Meet Its Output Target

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies once again failed to pump enough oil to meet their output targets, exacerbating the supply deficit as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Makin

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • AT&T and Verizon set to deliver earnings as wireless competition builds

    Even with minimal impact from the latest iPhone launch, the growing competitiveness of the wireless industry will be on full display when telecommunications companies start reporting quarterly results in the week ahead.

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • Early Freeze Across China Adds to the Nation’s Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Plunging temperatures across parts of China have sparked an early start to the winter heating season, likely lifting power demand and intensifying the nation’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Ma

  • Behind the Energy Crisis: Fossil Fuel Investment Drops, and Renewables Aren’t Ready

    The transition to cleaner energy sources isn’t far enough along to meet a surge in demand, forcing countries to rely on fossil fuels.

  • The Indian government is testing blockchain technology to streamline its logistics industry

    The Indian government has warmed up to the use of blockchain technology to streamline operations and services. On Oct. 15, the central board of indirect taxes and customs under the country’s finance ministry launched a pilot electronic cargo tracking system (ECTS) project based on blockchain technology. The test run is being carried out at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) of the Tughlakabad Import Commissionerate, which accounts for about 20% of the total tax revenues under Delhi Customs.

  • JD Logistics Goes Plane Shopping to Tap Air Freight Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc. is planning to set up its own fleet of planes as the Chinese firm eyes a greater slice of a cross-border cargo market engulfed by global supply chain snarls.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are M

  • Chips and ships: Philips cuts outlook as supply chain problems grow

    Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday cut its outlook for sales and profit growth this year and said the global supply chain problems that added to its growing list of worries in the third quarter would likely intensify. Amsterdam-based Philips said comparable sales dropped 7.6% in the July-September period to 4.2 billion euros ($4.9 billion) as a shortage of electronic components such as memory chips and a lack of shipping containers hampered production and delivery. "It's chips and ships", Chief Executive Frans van Houten told Reuters in a telephone interview.

  • Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices hit multi-year highs on Monday buoyed by recovering demand and high natural gas and coal prices encouraging users to switch to fuel oil and diesel for power generation. Brent crude oil futures were up 81 cents, or 1%, to $85.67 a barrel by 1220 GMT, after hitting $86.04, their highest level since October 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.23, or 1.5%, to $83.51 a barrel, after hitting $83.73, their highest since October 2014.

  • How to Quit Your Job and Get a Better One, From Those Who Have Been There

    Professionals who took a career break and made it to the other side with new, better jobs offer some advice.

  • Facebook on Track for Holiday Ad Surge Despite Supply Chain Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is expecting a record level of advertising during the upcoming holiday season despite supply chain disruptions that have complicated retailers plans, according to a senior executive.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice

  • Menopause likely to force thousands of women out of City jobs, study finds

    Lack of awareness and support from employers and colleagues cited as a major concern, according to a study.

  • Toyota Spending $3.4 Billion for U.S.-Based EV Batteries. Is That Enough?

    Toyota announces how it will be spending some of the $13-plus billion it committed to EV development in September.

  • Coal price surge, power squeeze hits China's economy, global supply

    Power shortages helped drive down China's economic growth to its slowest in a year, while surging coal prices on Monday threaten more pain for Chinese industry and global supply chains. Companies in Europe have trimmed outlooks amid global bottlenecks, while European gas prices, still more than 350% higher than at the start of 2021, have forced more power supply companies across the region to buckle. The Czech Republic's energy regulator took the exceptional step of asking suppliers to provide reassurances that they could supply power to homes and companies, after another of the country's electricity and gas groups halted supply.

  • Goldman Gets Approval to Take Full Control of China Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. won approval to take 100% ownership of its securities joint venture in China, a key step to expand in the country even as growing political tension and a Beijing-led crackdown on the private sector has ratcheted up risks.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home

  • iPhone-maker Foxconn shows off its first EVs

    It's better known as the giant firm that makes many of Apple's iPhones. But Monday (October 18) saw Taiwan's Foxconn unveil its first electric vehicles. The sedan, SUV and bus will be made by its new Foxtron joint venture with Taiwan car maker Yulon Motor. It's all part of a bid to move beyond just making gadgets for other brands. Foxconn founder Terry Gou says it's a big day for him in more ways than one: "In all my life, 71 years, this is the best birthday present ever, a new era of environmentally friendly and energy-saving electric vehicles. For Taiwan, it is the proof of its real industrial power."The world's biggest maker of electronics for other firms, Foxconn admits it's a novice at EVs. But it's moving fast to catch up. This year it signed deals with firms including U.S. startup Fisker. And it enlisted Italian design house Pininfarina to craft the new sedan. Now it will be sold outside Taiwan by an as-yet unnamed carmaker. The bus will be sold under the Foxtron name and will start running in southern Taiwan next year. As for the SUV, it will hit the market in 2023 under one of Yulon's brands.

  • Europe’s Industry Risks ‘Demand Destruction’ Over Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s industrial producers like BASF SE and Yara International ASA so far have managed to pass on soaring energy costs to customers, shielding their profits. There’s a risk to that strategy: They could wipe out future sales.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More P