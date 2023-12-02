Customers come first. Business tips from a Cape Cod SCORE expert

The fastest way to destroy your business is to ignore serving your customers. When customers feel taken for granted they are open to the posturing of your competitors and are willing to give them a try regardless of how long they have been your customers. To make your customers loyal fanatics consider the mistakes that many small businesses make and find ways to avoid them.

Lack of knowledge

The majority of customers become frustrated when service agents do not have adequate information to address customer questions or needs. Make sure you train your employees in all aspects of your business and give them the tools to get answers if they don’t have them at hand. It is OK for employees to say, “I don't know the answer to your question, but will find out if you give me a moment.”

Showing no empathy

How you make the customer feel is the cornerstone of effective customer service. Walking in the shoes of the customer is the first step. How do you want them to feel about what you are doing to address their issue? What it takes is patience and empathy. Feeling for the customer and their status of being unsatisfied doesn’t mean over apologizing. It is fine to say, “We are really sorry you are having this experience,” but leave it there. It is important to move to delivering positive steps that arrives at a solution. You, as the business owner, need to teach your team members that manners are most important when addressing a customer service issue. Being rude or unduly hostile only makes the situation worse. All attempts should be made to stay positive throughout the exchange so that the outcome leads to satisfaction for the customer and you.

Not asking questions

Assumptions are the foundation of all “screw-ups” in addressing customer issues. Stop assuming anything. Ask and you will find. In order to deliver gold medal customer service you need to ask enough questions about the situation to understand the root causes of the issue. Once that is done you can then take positive action to address it.

Talking too much

When customers are asked what create barriers to good customer service. The answer is, often, talking too much and not listening to the customers explain why they have an issue. When customer service agents overload the consumer with too much information the engagement goes sideways and is most difficult to get it back on track. Going hand-in-hand with talking too much is not listening. Active listening to understand is key to achieving customer satisfaction. Being present while the customer is explaining their issue is the first step. And, sometimes this is hard, too hard to remain positive and deliver positive feedback.

Arguing

Closely associated with talking too much is arguing with the customer. This is a no-win situation. You cannot win. Sometimes the customer is wrong. But you need to find ways of communicating this no-win situation without throwing it in their face.

Not being honest

Honesty when talking about your products or services is the core of good customer service. There are times when your enterprise just doesn’t offer what the customer is seeking. Say so and maybe even suggest where they can get it. They will remember your honesty and effort to direct them to a solution.

Absence of ownership

Your team needs to own the issue. They need to present a mindset of acknowledging what went wrong and assuring the customer you will do everything in your power to make the situation right. Sometimes it isn’t your fault, but finding a positive solution will allow a path forward for continued business from the customer.

Being friendly

Customers who have issues that they want you to address expect a friendly, open, welcoming agent to engage them. If they feel that you, the owner, have a friendly team member working with them to find a solution, your customer will be more patient and accepting of your efforts.

Not delivering on promises

Overpromising and under delivering is one the key reasons why customers move from one provider or supplier to another. If you promise to meet at the customer’s location at 9:00 a.m., be there at 8:55 a.m. If you promise to deliver the finished product on Friday morning, be there or give them adequate notice you will be late and a reason they will understand and accept. If you cannot deliver, don’t promise. They will remember.

Consumers have many, many options today. If they are dissatisfied and report it without a positive solution then they will be off to an alternative source. Customer service training might become one of the regularly scheduled topics for team meetings so it is top of mind for everyone in your organization from the person who answers the phone to the person who works your receiving dock.

Finally, never, ever take your customers for granted. They have options and they can as easily leave you as stay with you depending on the level of satisfaction they have each time you engage with them.

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor, SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands, www.score.org/capecod, capecodscore@scorevolunteer.org, 508-775-4884. Source: Top 15 Mistakes Made by Customer Service Representative, Richard Tovar, www.providesupport.com.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: How to keep customers loyal, from Cape Cod SCORE business expert