Customers eligible for Chick-fil-A's $4.4 million lawsuit settlement are almost out of time

If you are a New Jersey, California, Florida, Georgia, or New York resident, you may be eligible for a $29.95 Chick-fil-A gift card as part of a class action lawsuit.

Chick-fil-A has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for charging inflated prices for delivery during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A lawsuit filed in Georgia in Oct. 2023 alleges that the food chain promised low delivery fees on its app or website but later increased menu prices by up to 30% on delivery orders.

Chick-fil-A has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in a settlement. Eligible customers will receive either cash or a gift card worth $29.95, the lawsuit said.

The deadline for eligible customers to submit a claim for a $29.95 payment from Chick-fil-A is Feb. 15.

Customers who placed a delivery order between Nov. 1, 2019, and Apr. 30, 2021, are eligible. If eligible, an email will be sent, and claims must be submitted by Feb. 15.

Did Chick-fil-A admit to guilt?

According to TopClassActions.com, a settlement has been reached, which includes a cash fund of $1.45 million and a gift card fund of $2.95 million. Without admitting guilt, Chick-fil-A has agreed to pay $29.95 to eligible customers in either gift card or cash.

How do I submit my claim for the Chick-fil-A lawsuit?

Eligible individuals were notified by email from the settlement administrator and can submit their claims online or via mail.

The deadline for submitting your claim is Feb. 15. The amount of compensation may be reduced depending on the total number of claims filed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chick-fil-A class action settlement deadline for customers is soon