Customers flock to downtown Irwin for Small Business Saturday

Nov. 25—Diane Mullen walked up Main Street in downtown Irwin on Saturday afternoon with bags filled with purchases.

Mullen and four friends from Latrobe spent the day sampling the small boutiques, shops and niche stores that make up Irwin's thriving downtown on what has become the one of the busiest days of the year for small businesses. Those small, independently owned shops were the main attraction on Small Business Saturday.

"I like small towns where you can go shopping," Mullen said. "I love it and wish something like this would happen in Latrobe."

Shoppers moved from store to store under sunny skies to sample the more than dozen businesses that operate within the small borough.

Chrys Sebula, owner of the Curious Cat on Main Street said the Saturday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest day of the year for her home decor shop that's been in business for about a quarter century.

"I think what is happening in our country today where everyone shops online in or at the box stores — that is OK. But there's a lot to be said about shopping in a small store," Sebula said. "The key is personal service. This is a day that brings in people into our town. Also, it's for people who don't want to shop in a big box store."

Next door, at Sebula's other business, the Painted Dog, the holiday season was in full swing. Volunteers from the Cavalry Baptist Church in Irwin offered customers free gift wrapping of purchases made in town on Saturday.

Kayla Kennedy of Irwin said the gift wrapping was a new service offered this year.

It could become an annual event based on what she said was an overwhelming response to the holiday-themed service.

"We wanted to bless people during the holiday season," Kennedy said.

Shoppers had plenty of options Saturday.

Marlene Beeler, who for the last 15 years has owned Impressions and Threads at the corner of Main and South Third streets, said customers from as far away as New Jersey and Florida came into her shop that features clothing and custom embroidery.

"This brings in people to see what we have. There aren't many towns that have what we have — a candy story, clothing boutiques, eateries. We have everything, really," Beeler said. "I think people are getting away from going to malls. They're afraid. Here they don't have to be afraid. People can come in and get personal service in these shops."

Joyce Dean, owner of The Enchanted Garden of Irwin, said customers arrived early at her business, which has operated on Main Street for 25 years.

Small Business Saturday is a day she marks on her calendar.

"As soon as I was open, it was busy," Dean said. "This is the time we need to make enough money to get us through the next few months."

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .