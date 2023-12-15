Advertisement
Customers wait up to 8 hours in In-N-Out drive-thru as chain's first Idaho location opens

James Powel, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The land of the potato learned what a hamburger is all about.

The first In-N-Out location in the state of Idaho opened Tuesday and the Meridian location saw drive-thru waiting times of up to eight hours on its first day, according to the Idaho Statesman. The paper also reported that some residents camped out the night before to be one of the first to pass under the golden arrow.

The store will employ about 80 people, according to the Statesman, and the starting pay of $17.50 per hour is 141% higher than the state's $7.25 hourly minimum wage.

There are currently plans to open two other stores in Idaho in Boise and Nampa.

Scenes from a burger restaurant

Where else is In-N-Out opening next?

In-N-Out lists three other stores that are slated to open soon.

Two stores will open in the company's Southern California backyard, one in Redlands and one in Sylmar. There will also be a new store in the heart of the state in Madera.

In-N-Out announced that it will be expanding to New Mexico but did not provide details on a location or opening date.

The company said that it will be, "fully in the Four Corners, serving our Customers in New Mexico, by 2027," in an Instagram post.

Future In-N-Out Locations

  • 1830 W. Cleveland Ave. Madera, CA 93637

  • 1301 W. Lugonia Ave. Redlands, CA 92373

  • 13864 Foothill Blvd. Sylmar, CA 91342

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where's In-N-Out opening future locations now that it's in Idaho?

