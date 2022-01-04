U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Customertimes Announces DFG152 on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

·3 min read

Customertimes' customers can now benefit from a powerful legal compliance cloud solution

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes today announced it has launched DFG152 on Salesforce AppExchange, helping businesses comply with data protection laws at the state and country levels. A Lightning-ready solution that is fully integrated with Salesforce and REST API, DFG152 takes the guesswork out of data depersonalization and localization.

Customertimes releases DFG152, a powerful legal compliance cloud solution, on Salesforce AppExchange.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, CT Vision from Customertimes is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000OO32sEAD.

DFG152
DFG152 enables compliance with personal data protection law FZ-152. Fully integrated with the CT Mobile application, it supports all Salesforce platform-based cloud solutions and operates without altering existing Salesforce business logic. DFG152 uses reverse proxy to localize or depersonalize data from standard and custom objects for any Salesforce instance or landing page, and it requires no additional hardware or software.

Comments on the News

  • "Personal data residency compliance continues to be of significant concern to our clients," says Alex Patsko, CEO of CT Software. "After years of delivering personal data compliance solutions to leading enterprise customers, we are thrilled to launch it to the broader AppExchange community so that any Salesforce customer around the world can bring their CRM in line with national and local laws."

  • "DFG152 from Customertimes is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it enables compliance with personal data protection laws in Eastern European markets," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics, and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Customertimes
Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting and software firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1600+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe and an award-winning product development organization, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

Media Contact:
Meriel Sikora
Customertimes
212-520-0059
meriel.sikora@customertimes.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customertimes-announces-dfg152-on-salesforce-appexchange-the-worlds-leading-enterprise-cloud-marketplace-301453772.html

SOURCE Customertimes Corp

