Customertimes Hires Maksym Matiash as Senior VP of Sales for EMEA

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Customertimes, a global innovator in product development and systems integration, announced today that veteran technology and software sales leader Maksym Matiash has joined the company as Senior VP of Sales for the EMEA region.

Maksym Matiash joins Customertimes as Senior VP Sales for EMEA

Mr. Matiash formerly served as Managing Director for SAP and as Regional Director of Business Applications Sales at Oracle, where he created and managed highly successful regional and global sales teams in numerous markets, including former CIS and much of Eastern Europe.

At Customertimes, Mr. Matiash will help the company's EMEA sales team trailblaze transformative digital journeys for clients through the implementation of leading technology platforms integrated with Customertimes' world-class proprietary software, bespoke development capabilities, and stellar customer support services.

"Mr. Matiash's mastery of enterprise software and his service to some of the world's most progressive companies make him the ideal fit for us in the EMEA market," says Roman Khudyakov, Chief Revenue Officer at Customertimes. "His commitment to growth-oriented customer service will have an immediate and positive impact, and his connection to the people of Ukraine closely aligns with our mission of standing resolutely with our many colleagues who are impacted by the war."

Mr. Matiash observes he is looking forward to contributing to the dramatic growth Customertimes has experienced in recent years.

"Customertimes has an impressive roster of leading international enterprise clients," he says. "This company is truly unique. We have a deep bench in consulting, development, and product expertise, and our leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem is a key differentiator. There is tremendous demand for the skills and services that Customertimes offers, and I am committed to helping our customers maximize – and profit from – their technology investments."

To learn more:

About Customertimes

Customertimes Corp. is a global SI and ISV partner dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1600+ highly skilled experts, our solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe and an award-winning product development organization, Customertimes Corp. has headquarters in New York City, with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Poznan, Riga, and Podgorica. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

Media Contact:

Meriel Sikora

Customertimes

212-520-0059

meriel.sikora@customertimes.com




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customertimes-hires-maksym-matiash-as-senior-vp-of-sales-for-emea-301640684.html

SOURCE Customertimes Corp




View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c0782.html

