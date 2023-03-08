U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,892.00
    +28.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,177.00
    +8.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.13 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    +0.98 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1830
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3710
    +0.2800 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,187.30
    -283.18 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.68
    -6.34 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,426.52
    +117.36 (+0.41%)
     

Customized Meals Based on Consumers' Choice is accelerating the Catering Services Market is projected to reach US$ 951.5 Million & 4.4% CAGR: 2023 to 2033 | Estimated Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The United States accounts for nearly 25% revenue share of the global catering services market. China is predicted to witness a CAGR of 7.1% in the catering services market. The demand for catering services in the country of Canada is projected to grow at a rate of 3.5% through 2033

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the market survey report, the catering services business worldwide generated a revenue of around US$ 565 million in the year 2018. Though the market followed a steeply rising curve in the following years, the average CAGR until 2022 has been brought down to 1.2%. This tragic downfall in demand for catering services was a consequence of the pandemic rendering the market value at US$ 592.5 million by end of 2022.

Currently, the net worth of total catering services adopted around the world together is estimated to be around US$ 618.5 million for the year 2023. The catering services sector is projected to expand at an annual rate of 4.4% during the years 2023 to 2033. The FMI global catering services market analysis report further predicts it reaching a value of almost US$ 951.5 million by 2033.

There is a growing concern for safe food handling practices worldwide and a need for outsourcing food preparation services to a reputed supplier. Moreover, the FDA's strict guidelines for monitoring and controlling the standards of the food being served are perfecting catering services globally.

Recently, the United States FDA established more and stricter rules and guidelines for regulating the quality and standards of food served by catering service providers. As a result, many existing market players in the country have reoriented their business strategies to remain competitive in the market.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16686

Key Takeaways

  • The United States is the leading region for the adoption of all catering services and the regional market is expected to be worth around US$ 152 million in 2023.

  • China is anticipated to record an impressive 7.1% CAGR over the forecast years owing to its huge population and evolving culture.

  • Germany is the leading region in Europe for higher adoption of catering services throughout the Europe region. As per the market report, this regional market is anticipated to exhibit a growth rate of 3.2% during the years 2023 to 2033

  • The demand for catering services in Canada is projected to grow at a rate of 3.5% over the forecast years making it a lucrative market for players in the region as well as the United States.

  • Standalone food catering services control a dominant share of the market in comparison to chain catering services companies.

  • The corporate contract food catering service segment contributes the lion's share of the total revenue generated by the global market.

Talk to Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16686

Competitive Landscape

Aramark Corp., Compass Group PLC, Bartlett Mitchell Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd., Delaware North Companies Inc., Newrest Group Services SAS, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., Gategroup, DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, The Emirates Group, Sodexo Group PVT Ltd, Cushman & Wakefield, WSH Group Ltd., Newrest Group Services SAS, and ABM Catering Solution, ISS A/S, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., AVI Foodsystems, Inc, Thompson Hospitality, Albron B.V., Hutten Catering BV among others are prominent players operating in the global catering services market.

To boost profits and strengthen their market positions, many companies in the catering services market have selected new product launches and takeover of regional service providers as their primary development methods.

Some leading global market participants have recognized substantial growth potential in Asia Pacific countries and are extending service points in this region. Due to large investments for attracting foreign corporates and tourism, nations like India, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia present attractive development potential for the catering service sector.

Key segments

By Service Type:

  • Contractual Catering Service

  • Non-contractual Catering Service

  • Other Catering Services

By Application:

  • Wedding Catering Services

  • Corporate Catering Services

  • Social Events Catering Services

  • Other Events Catering Services

By End User:

  • Catering Services for Industrial Sector

  • Catering Services for Hospitality Sector

  • Catering Services for Educational Sector

  • Catering Services for Healthcare Sector

  • Catering Services for In-Flight Sector

  • Catering Services for Other End Users

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia and the Pacific

  • The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/catering-services-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Catering Services Market

      1.1. Global Market Outlook

      1.2. Demand-side Trends

      1.3. Supply-side Trends

      1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

      1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

      2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

      2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

      3.1. Market Dynamics

          3.1.1. Drivers

          3.1.2. Restraints

          3.1.3. Opportunity

          3.1.4. Trends

Buy Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16686

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on the Food and Beverage Domain

Online Catering Marketplace Value: The online catering marketplace is projected to witness steady growth in the global market at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022 and 2032. The online catering marketplace share is projected to be valued at US$ 76.3 Bn in 2022 and is forecasted to reach US$ 119.9 Bn by 2032.

Catering Management Market Size: The catering management market is projected to record a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2022 - 2032).The catering management market is expected to be valued at US$ 104.3 billion in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 159.3 billion by 2032.

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Trends: Global demand for the advanced distribution management systems market is slated to increase at a CAGR of 20.0% to reach a valuation of US$ 12,102.0 Million by 2029

Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market Share: The global online food delivery & takeaway market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 27,695.9 Million in 2022. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2032, totaling around US$ 55,828.1 Million by the end of 2032.

Hyperlocal Food Delivery Market Outlook: The hyperlocal food delivery market share is predicted to witness a fair CAGR of 8.3% over the forecasted period of 2022 to 2032. The global market is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 493.9 Billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 222.5 Billion in 2022.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday and Tuesday (today), were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX). Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A, BRK/B) now holds a roughly 21.6% stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), whose shares were down 1.4% Tuesday to $60.85.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • Bond-market recession gauge plunges to triple digits below zero and reaches fresh four-decade milestone

    The spread between 2- and 10-year Treasury yields plunges to minus 103.7 basis points, a level not seen since Sept. 22, 1981.

  • Three Dividend Stocks to Consider Now: Morningstar

    The firm's analysts give them all wide moats, meaning they will have competitive advantages for at least 20 years.

  • Dow Jones Tumbles Over 500 Points On 'Faster' Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Falls Below Key Level

    Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate hikes will go higher and faster than previously expected. The major indexes fell sharply.

  • Hawkish Powell puts 50 bp Fed rate hikes back on table

    The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. "The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said in prepared remarks for a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. U.S. stocks sold off, Treasury yields rose and the dollar extended a gain after Powell's comments, his first since inflation unexpectedly jumped in January and the U.S. government reported an unusually large increase in payroll jobs for that month.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • High Rates’ Pain Is Others’ Gain: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Fed’s Tightening Policy

    Inflation remains high, and that was on the mind of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair gave testimony to the Senate Banking committee today. Powell made it clear that the central bank is likely to lift interest rates higher than previously anticipated. Currently, the Fed’s key funds rate is set in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. “Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, and is likely to be bumpy… The latest eco

  • Petrobras (PBR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates But Revenues Falter

    At the end of 2022, Petrobras (PBR) had a net debt of $41,516 million, down from $47,626 million a year ago and $47,483 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Rigel (RIGL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 114.29% and 36.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • Silvergate in talks with FDIC officials on ways to salvage bank - Bloomberg News

    The company late on Friday said that effective immediately it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, which enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle. U.S. regulators have been sent to the headquarters of Silvergate as the company looks for a way to stay in business, the report said. One possible option involves lining up crypto-industry investors to help Silvergate shore up its liquidity, the report said.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger's Investment Advice Could Make Gen Z Rich — With A Little Patience

    Charlie Munger is the billionaire extraordinaire who wears many hats, including being the director of Daily Journal Corp. and the longtime vice chairman of the legendary Warren Buffett's holding firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. His decades-long experience in investing and finance makes him a force to be reckoned with. Munger has some advice for young investors who are looking to make their mark in the world of finance. He's warning the latest batch of college grads that getting rich and staying that

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.