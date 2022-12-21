U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Customized Premixes Market worth $2.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Customized Premixes Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.5%, in terms of value between 2022 and 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is attributed to the growing demand for functional & fortified food products; the growing need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products; and the rising importance of shortening lead time, streamlining production processes, and reducing costs. Convenience in usage as a single ingredient over multiple ingredients is another factor driving the customized premixes market growth.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=42292642

Browse in-depth TOC on "Customized Premixes Market"

322 – Tables
45 – Figures
299 – Pages

Vitamins accounted for the largest market share in the customized premixes market

Based on type, vitamins accounted for the dominant share in the customized premixes market. Vitamins are essential nutrients required to ensure normal metabolism and growth of the human body. They perform a diverse range of functions in the human body and are useful in preventing several diseases. Vitamin deficiencies can cause health concerns in humans. Thus, the prevalence and rise in vitamin deficiency has compelled people worldwide to consume vitamin-fortified foods and supplements, thereby driving the growth of this segment.

Beverages accounted for the largest market share in the customized premixes market

Based on application, beverages accounted for the dominant share in the customized premixes market. Fortified beverages help keep the body hydrated, providing energy & rejuvenation, promoting health & wellness, and assisting in weight management. It also helps improve gut health and boosts natural defenses or immunity. The growing trend of fortified beverages has driven the need for mixed drinks with functional and sensory benefits, such as providing a daily dosage of vitamins or other nutrients. These functional benefits are expected to drive market growth for the beverage segment in the coming years.

The dry segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the customized premixes market

Based on form, the dry segment is likely to dominate over the forecasted period. Customized nutrient premixes are widely used in the powdered form, as they are largely considered to be more stable in the powdered form than in the liquid form, with a wide range of applications such as food and feed premixes. Dry premixes are also significantly more cost-effective than liquid premixes, giving them an edge, especially in developing regions where smaller manufacturers are cost sensitive. All these factors together are driving the market for dry customized premixes.

The energy segment is projected to retain its position as the dominant segment in the customized premixes market during the forecast period

Based on function, the energy segment is likely to account for the dominant segment over the forecasted period. Premixes are widely used in sports nutrition products, such as energy drinks, sports drinks, and other products such as nutrition bars, which are offered as products that provide an instant source of energy. Furthermore, the energy drinks category is appealing to health-conscious consumers due to its low-carbohydrate, calorie, and sugar content. All these factors together fuel the growth of the customized premixes market for energy.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=42292642

Europe is projected to be the second largest market for the customized premixes market during the forecast period

Based on region, Europe region is projected to be the second largest market for customized premixes market during the forecast period. This region is one of the major markets for customized premixes with some significant market players such as DSM (Netherlands), Glanbia plc (Ireland), among others. Over the years, awareness regarding the health benefits of customized premixes has increased in the region, which is gained from the nutritive ingredients in food & beverages and nutrition-based applications both for humans as well as pets. The increased awareness about the benefits of premixes and the demand for low-calorie, low-fat, and nutrient-rich food products are driving the demand for customized premix products in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as DSM (The Netherlands), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Corbion (The Netherlands), Vitablend Nederland BV (The Netherlands), SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Jubilant Ingrevia Limited (India), Hexagon Nutrition Limited (India), Prinova Group LLC (US), ADM (US), and Cargill, Incorporated (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=42292642

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Proteins, Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Application (Food, Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements), Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Food Fortifying Agents Market by Type (Minerals, Vitamins, Carbohydrates, Prebiotics, Probiotics), Application (Cereal & Cereal-based Products, Bulk Food Items), Process (Drum Drying, Dusting) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra 
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/customized-premixe-market.as
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/customized-premixe.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customized-premixes-market-worth-2-5-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301707951.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

