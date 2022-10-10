Customs Brokerage Market to reach USD 12.86 Billion by 2026 | Sourcing and Procurement Forecast and Analysis Report |SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Customs Brokerage Market and the prices are outlined to rise by 4%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.

Customs Brokerage Market

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the major supplier selection scope?

Ability to provide integrated customs brokerage solution, Provision of a periodic monthly statement by service providers, Extensive knowledge of customs laws, and Collaboration with supply chain partners.

What are the expected price changes in this market?

The Customs Brokerage Market is expected to have a CAGR of 5.58% during 2022-2026.

What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Hourly-rate pricing model, Fixed-fee pricing model, and Service-based pricing fee model are some of the major market participants.

Who are the top players in the market?

Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., and United Parcel Service of America Inc are the widely adopted pricing models in Customs Brokerage Market.

To access the definite purchasing guide on Customs Brokerage that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Customs Brokerage TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

