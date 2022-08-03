U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,143.69
    +52.50 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,741.37
    +345.20 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,608.50
    +259.74 (+2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,900.98
    +18.53 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -2.48 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.70
    -16.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.28 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0146
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    +0.0420 (+1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2129
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1960
    +1.0440 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,391.53
    +385.65 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.94
    +12.21 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Make your customs and immigration declaration in advance and save time at the border

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is constantly exploring innovative ways to deliver a better and faster experience for travellers without compromising the safety and security of Canada's border.

To modernize and expedite the travel experience, the CBSA is now providing travellers the option to submit their customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of their arrival in Canada through ArriveCAN. The Advance CBSA Declaration optional feature is currently available for international travellers arriving at Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, and Vancouver international airports.

In the coming months, the optional feature will also become available to travellers arriving at Winnipeg, Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton, Billy Bishop, Ottawa and Quebec City international airports.

By submitting their customs and immigration information in advance, travellers spend less time at primary inspection kiosks (PIK) or eGates when they arrive at the airport, resulting in shorter line-ups in arrivals halls.

Early usage data from Toronto Pearson and Vancouver airports indicates that using Advance CBSA Declaration cuts the amount of time a traveller spends at a kiosk by roughly one third. With the thousands of travellers arriving in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal airports each day, the use of the optional Advance CBSA Declaration has the potential to save hours in wait time.

The Advance CBSA Declaration is part of the Agency's Traveller Modernization initiative, which is being rolled out over the coming years. Modernizing the travel experience includes the introduction of digital technologies and tools for both travellers and border services officers. These tools will encourage more touchless and faster border processing, reduce possible disease transmission points, and help ensure the long-term safety, security and integrity of Canada's borders.

Quick facts

  • While it remains mandatory to provide travel and public health information using ArriveCAN, the Advance CBSA Declaration feature is optional.

  • Personal information provided through ArriveCAN is protected according to the Privacy Act. For more information, see the ArriveCAN privacy notice. Advance CBSA Declaration has an additional privacy notice that is presented to users upon accessing the feature. It offers end-to-end encryption for information the traveller transmits to the CBSA in advance of their arrival in Canada.

Associated links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c8991.html

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Cruise Lines Fixes a Key Pain Point for Passengers

    The Carnival cruise line very quietly has made a major onboard improvement that customers will love.

  • Bookings boom for cruise companies as fleets return to full service

    Most of South Florida's big three cruise companies are back to business and have updated their health safety protocols after the CDC dropped its Covid-19 program.

  • Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Adds Daring New Ship

    The Royal Caribbean cruise line's CEO explained why the company added a very different kind of ship to its fleet.

  • Airbnb Stock Falls. Wall Street Hoped for More From Earnings.

    Airbnb shares traded sharply lower after the short-term real-estate rental service posted second-quarter results about in line with the company’s guidance, but apparently not quite as good as investors had hoped. On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 64%. In premarket trading, Airbnb shares were off 6.2% to $109.30.

  • Royal Caribbean CEO Sees Big Changes, Shares Good News

    The cruise line has almost put the pandemic behind it and that's being driven by one huge thing.

  • Airbnb Falls as Summer Bookings Boom Undercut by High Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. reported record revenue in the second quarter and said the current period would produce another all-time high. The home-rental company also swung to a profit in the three months ending in June as desperate travelers continued to book accommodations despite rising prices.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying Pe

  • Airbnb meets earnings expectations, announces $2B share buyback

    Airbnb (ABNB) is set to report earnings today as inflation woes rattle tech.

  • 5 beach-town alternatives to try instead of the popular and crowded destinations

    Popular beach towns are crowded with tourists this summer — which is why these five getaway travel ideas are worth considering for couples and families, depending on interest and budget.

  • Airbnb Second-Quarter Results Slightly Miss Revenue Estimates

    Airbnb stock fell Wednesday as second-quarter results beat on earnings but slightly missed estimates on revenue.

  • Buying This Monster Travel Stock Could Be a Genius Move

    Travel can be a great place to start -- an industry survey among travel agents pointed to optimism that travel and tourism will rebound to pre-pandemic levels next year. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) went public in late 2020, just months before many growth stocks peaked. After surging from its $68 IPO price to over $200 per share, the stock has since slumped, but buying Airbnb now could make you look like a genius later.

  • Disney Theme Park Brings Back a Beloved Fan Experience

    Visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland is undoubtedly a lovely way to spend a week or a long weekend, which is why people have been merrily gathering at the parks' gates for so many years. From the debut of new rides and events to a whole new world of collectibles to, well, collect, Disney is more than a place to spend your free time. It may be these longtime parkgoers that will be happiest to hear that Disney is bringing back a special tour all about the history of the Disney brand.

  • Airbnb's tepid bookings target muddies record quarter, shares slide

    (Reuters) -Vacation rental Airbnb Inc on Tuesday forecast bookings for the current quarter at par with the record-breaking previous one, disappointing investors who had expected far more amid booming summer demand from pandemic-weary travelers. Booking rates slowed in May and June from April, which was the biggest contributor to the bumper second quarter as travelers across Europe and North America made early reservations to visit their favorite tourist spots both domestic and international. Flight disruptions, especially in the United States, posed a challenge towards the end of the quarter, Airbnb Chief Financial Officer Dave Stephenson told analysts on a call.

  • British Airways Halts Ticket Sales on Domestic, European Heathrow Routes

    The airline said the move to pause sales on all domestic and European routes from the airport was aimed at accommodating customers needing to rebook travel because of flight cancellations.

  • JetBlue Reports Loss as Costs Surge

    The carrier last week struck an agreement to buy Spirit Airlines in a $3.8 billion deal to create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.

  • The Sprawling New 5-Star Lounge at Bahrain Airport Offers Travelers a Luxury Retreat Before They Fly

    East meets West meets Middle East in the ultra-modern, first-class Pearl Lounge in Bahrain International Airport.

  • Disney Parks Bring Back Popular Events for the Holiday Season

    Perhaps it's the heat, but fans of the fall and winter holidays are extra thirsty for the cozy, cheerful feeling that only the winter holidays can bring. For many, Disney-themed decorations, attire and accessories are an integral part of the holiday season, which makes a Disney park the ideal place to visit during the most wonderful time of the year. If you're planning to make the magic of Disney a part of your family's holiday this year, the theme parks have some long-beloved events that will put a very definite jingle in your bells.

  • Southwest and Other Airlines Try Something New: Giving Passengers What They Want

    Southwest is permanently eliminating expiration dates on some travel credits. Customers, airlines say, crave flexibility and are more likely to buy tickets on airlines that offer it.

  • GM is doubling the size of its Super Cruise network in the US and Canada

    GM announced on Wednesday that it will double the number of highways that its Super Cruise hands-free driving system will work on to include 400,000 miles of state routes and interstate highways across the US and Canada.

  • Lodging Companies Still Can’t Rest Easy

    Investors had no love for Marriott International and Airbnb on Tuesday even as they enjoy a red-hot summer of travel.

  • Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'

    Disney World guests were stuck on the "It's a small world" amusement park ride for over an hour as cast members attempted to evacuate guests from the broken ride.