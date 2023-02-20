Cut Flower Market Projected to Reach Value of US$ 52.0 Billion by 2031, as per TMR Report

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cut flower market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2031, according to the market outlook report released by TMR.

Demand for varied cut flowers, such as carnation, alstroemeria, bird of paradise, roses, lilies, lavender, iris, sunflower, and gladiolus, has increased across the globe in the past few years. This can be ascribed to rise in understanding about such flowers among people. As per the TMR market trends analysis, the rose's type segment is projected to gain a prominent share of the global industry during the forecast period. This can be attributed to an increase in demand for roses owing to several advantages, such as ease of gardening and low cultivation and maintenance costs.

Cut Flower Market: Key Findings

Cut flowers are available in various sizes and colors, which makes them suitable for a wide range of applications. Demand for various types of decoration flowers has increased in the past few years owing to rise in their utilization by event management agencies in the decoration of buildings and stages for events. Usage of innovative flower arrangements at various events has increased in the past few years owing to the improved spending power of people from developed and developing countries. This factor is expected to drive the industry growth during the forecast period.

Proper packaging and transportation of flowers are key factors that can help maintain the quality of products in the cut flower industry. Hence, market players are adopting advanced upgrades in their transportation techniques. Moreover, they are also focusing on usage of advanced packaging technologies that can help in maintaining quality and increase the life of cut flowers. These factors are estimated to support market development in the next few years.

Flowers can have a positive impact on the mind of sick people and help in improving their mood and health. Furthermore, fragrance and attractive colors of flowers can offer an individual an instant feeling of relaxation. Therefore, sending flowers to sick people is a tradition in numerous countries across the globe. These factors present promising growth opportunities in the global cut flower market.

Leading players in the cut flower industry are focusing on R&D activities to improve their efficiency in distribution and production platforms to export flowers. These initiatives are likely to aid in rapid market expansion during the forecast period.

Cut Flower Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in usage of flowers for decoration in festivals and weddings is creating significant business opportunities for cut flower producers

Increase in trend of celebrating various occasions, such as Mother's Day and Valentine's Day, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period

Regional Analysis

As per the cut flower market analysis by TMR, North America held a significant share of the global industry during 2022. Increase in usage of cut flowers in parties & for special days, personal use, weddings, mega cultural events, welcoming & greeting functions, conferences, and festivals is expected to propel the regional market.

The market in Europe is likely to witness substantial business opportunities in the next few years owing to increase in usage of roses and rise in number of rose gardens in the region

Cut Flower Market: Competition Landscape

The global cut flower industry is consolidated in nature, with a few key players holding a larger share of the market

Companies are investing significantly in R&D activities in order to develop premium quality cut flowers

Enterprises are focusing on business expansion through strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches

Cut Flower Market: Key Players

Carzan Flowers K Ltd.

Ball Horticultural Company

Karuturi Global Limited

Karen Roses

Rosebud Ltd.

Oserian Development Company Limited

Syngenta Flowers Inc.

The Queen's Flowers

The Kariki Group

Washington Bulb Co., Inc.

Cut Flower Market Segmentation

Type

Alstroemeria

Roses

Bird of Paradise

Carnation

Lavender

Lilies

Sunflower

Others (Iris, Gladiolus, etc.)

Pricing

Mass Pricing

Premium Pricing

Application

Personal Use

Parties & Special Days

Wedding & Mega Cultural Events

Welcoming & Greeting

Conference & Activities

Others (Rituals, Festival, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Stores Floriculture Stores Specialty Stores Others (Nursery, Individual Supplies, etc.)



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

