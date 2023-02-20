Cut Flower Market Projected to Reach Value of US$ 52.0 Billion by 2031, as per TMR Report
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cut flower market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2031, according to the market outlook report released by TMR.
Demand for varied cut flowers, such as carnation, alstroemeria, bird of paradise, roses, lilies, lavender, iris, sunflower, and gladiolus, has increased across the globe in the past few years. This can be ascribed to rise in understanding about such flowers among people. As per the TMR market trends analysis, the rose's type segment is projected to gain a prominent share of the global industry during the forecast period. This can be attributed to an increase in demand for roses owing to several advantages, such as ease of gardening and low cultivation and maintenance costs.
Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85402
Cut Flower Market: Key Findings
Cut flowers are available in various sizes and colors, which makes them suitable for a wide range of applications. Demand for various types of decoration flowers has increased in the past few years owing to rise in their utilization by event management agencies in the decoration of buildings and stages for events. Usage of innovative flower arrangements at various events has increased in the past few years owing to the improved spending power of people from developed and developing countries. This factor is expected to drive the industry growth during the forecast period.
Proper packaging and transportation of flowers are key factors that can help maintain the quality of products in the cut flower industry. Hence, market players are adopting advanced upgrades in their transportation techniques. Moreover, they are also focusing on usage of advanced packaging technologies that can help in maintaining quality and increase the life of cut flowers. These factors are estimated to support market development in the next few years.
Flowers can have a positive impact on the mind of sick people and help in improving their mood and health. Furthermore, fragrance and attractive colors of flowers can offer an individual an instant feeling of relaxation. Therefore, sending flowers to sick people is a tradition in numerous countries across the globe. These factors present promising growth opportunities in the global cut flower market.
Leading players in the cut flower industry are focusing on R&D activities to improve their efficiency in distribution and production platforms to export flowers. These initiatives are likely to aid in rapid market expansion during the forecast period.
Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85402<>
Cut Flower Market: Growth Drivers
Rise in usage of flowers for decoration in festivals and weddings is creating significant business opportunities for cut flower producers
Increase in trend of celebrating various occasions, such as Mother's Day and Valentine's Day, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period
Regional Analysis
As per the cut flower market analysis by TMR, North America held a significant share of the global industry during 2022. Increase in usage of cut flowers in parties & for special days, personal use, weddings, mega cultural events, welcoming & greeting functions, conferences, and festivals is expected to propel the regional market.
The market in Europe is likely to witness substantial business opportunities in the next few years owing to increase in usage of roses and rise in number of rose gardens in the region
Cut Flower Market: Competition Landscape
The global cut flower industry is consolidated in nature, with a few key players holding a larger share of the market
Companies are investing significantly in R&D activities in order to develop premium quality cut flowers
Enterprises are focusing on business expansion through strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches
Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85402
Cut Flower Market: Key Players
Carzan Flowers K Ltd.
Ball Horticultural Company
Karuturi Global Limited
Karen Roses
Rosebud Ltd.
Oserian Development Company Limited
Syngenta Flowers Inc.
The Queen's Flowers
The Kariki Group
Washington Bulb Co., Inc.
Cut Flower Market Segmentation
Type
Alstroemeria
Roses
Bird of Paradise
Carnation
Lavender
Lilies
Sunflower
Others (Iris, Gladiolus, etc.)
Pricing
Mass Pricing
Premium Pricing
Application
Personal Use
Parties & Special Days
Wedding & Mega Cultural Events
Welcoming & Greeting
Conference & Activities
Others (Rituals, Festival, etc.)
Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Retail Stores
Floriculture Stores
Specialty Stores
Others (Nursery, Individual Supplies, etc.)
Regions Covered
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Latest Consumer Goods Industry Reports:
Turbo Trainer Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031
Luxury and Premium Mattress Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031
Sewing Machine Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031
Badminton Apparel Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031
Camera Bag Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031
Smart Wine Cellar Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031
Shooting Ranges Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031
Liquid Dispensing Pump Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031
Disinfectant Wipes Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031
Mattress Topper Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact Us:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
SOURCE: Transparency Market Research Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739952/Cut-Flower-Market-Projected-to-Reach-Value-of-US-520-Billion-by-2031-as-per-TMR-Report