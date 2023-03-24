Cut Flowers Global Market to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2030: Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market
Global Market for Cut Flowers
Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flowers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cut Flowers estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Rose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chrysanthemum & Gerbera segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Cut Flowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030.
