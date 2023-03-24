U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Cut Flowers Global Market to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2030: Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Cut Flowers

Global Market for Cut Flowers
Global Market for Cut Flowers

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flowers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cut Flowers estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Rose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chrysanthemum & Gerbera segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Cut Flowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured) -

  • Afriflora Sher

  • Danziger Group

  • DOS GRINGOS, LLC

  • Dummen Orange

  • Esmeralda Farms

  • Flamingo Horticulture Ltd

  • Florance Flora (India)

  • Florensis Flower Seeds UK Ltd

  • Karen Roses Company

  • Marginpar BV

  • MultiFlora

  • Rosebud Limited

  • Selecta Cut Flowers S.A.U.

  • Washington Bulb Co., Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

455

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$33.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$50.1 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

  • Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

  • Global Demand for Flowers Collapses Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

  • COVID-19 Outbreak Adversely Impacts Cut Flowers Market

  • Pandemic and Unfavorable Weather Conditions Lead to Short Supply of Flowers

  • Cut Flowers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • An Introduction to Cut Flowers

  • Cultivation of Cut Flowers

  • Types of Fresh Cut Flowers

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Global Production of Cut Flowers: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country

  • Global Cut Flowers Export Value Breakdown (in %) by Country

  • Netherlands: The Hub of Flower Trade Faces Hardships Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

  • World Brands

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Cut Flower Industry: Varied Applications Drive Market Growth

  • Rising Demand for Cut Flowers for Decorative Purposes

  • Cultural Trend Towards Gifting Flowers to Support Market Growth

  • Health Benefits of Cut Flowers Presents Favorable Outlook

  • Medicinal Properties of Flowers Drive Demand for Cut Flowers

  • Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market

  • Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

  • Organic Cut Flowers Gain Prominence

  • With Wedding Industry on the Revival Path, Demand for Flowers Set to Grow

  • Annual Number of Marriages Worldwide per 1000 People for Major Countries: 2019

  • Number of Weddings in the US: 2015-2022

  • Global Wedding Spend by Expense Category (2021)

  • Growing Role of E-Commerce Platform in Driving Cut Flower Sales

  • Global E-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

  • European Floral Market Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Distribution Channel: 2020

  • Innovative Packaging Solutions Drive Growth of Cut Flower Packaging Market

  • Researchers Look to Increase Shelf Life of Cut Flowers

  • Environmental Impact of Cut Flower Industry

  • Flower Cultivation Adds to Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions

  • Cut Flower Business Raises Risk of Chemical Pollution

  • Flower Production Affecting Laborers and Nearby Communities

  • 'Slow Flower' Movement Roots for Locally and Sustainably Grown Cut Flowers

  • Sustainability Gains Prominence in Cut Flowers Industry

  • Marketing Initiatives Considerably Impact Sales Prospects of Cut Flowers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cin9it

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


