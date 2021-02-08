Gaming accessories that can make your setup a lot cuter

Even as more casual players have taken up the hobby and more wholesome titles have flooded the market, video gaming still has an aura of aggressiveness around it. Which is reflected in popular series like Call of Duty, but also in the accessories people buy to play those games. Everything is black and red, or black and green or black and uh, more black. They’re often big and angular and not particularly fashion forward. However, there are plenty of players who enjoy the softer side of games and would like their look to reflect that. We’ve highlighted some products that will make your gaming space a little less carnage and more cottagecore.

Headsets

If you’re trying to define your gamer look, a headset is probably the most important aspect, since it’s what people can see when you’re streaming — and you might even want to walk around with one on for that “anime skater kid” feeling.

Logitech G733

Logitech G733

Logitech might be known for staid office accessories, but its G733 is possibly the prettiest headset I’ve ever seen, thanks to a lineup of pleasing pastel colors and their subtle LED lighting. You can grab one in blue, white or lavender, and customize it further with a variety of patterned straps and shaped mic covers. The stretchy band means it fits most head sizes without a risk of pinching, the cloth ear pads are easy to wipe down, and the wireless connection delivers rock-solid audio. And you can mix and match with the rest of Logitech’s Lightspeed lineup.

Buy G733 headset at GameStop - $130

Razer Kraken Kitty

Razer Kraken Kitty

If you ever wanted to look like a cartoon character, this is your headset. It comes in bubblegum pink if you like to be twee, but there’s also a black version if your taste veers more gothic. The audio is solid and the pleather cups will keep your human ears cool for hours. If you’re not into the cat look, Razer also sells a version without the ears in pink or white.

Buy Kraken Kitty at Amazon - $150

Turtle Beach Recon Spark

Recon Spark

When you need a headset that just works, Turtle Beach makes excellent 3.5mm models that sound great and won’t cost a pretty penny. But while we love the Recon 70 and have recommended it many times, the Spark is also an affordable $50 set that comes in a far more attractive white and lavender model that is pleasing to look at without being too flashy. It’s also plenty comfortable on your head with pleather ear cups that will keep you cool, and it can claim great audio for its price as well.

Buy Recon Spark at Amazon - $50

Corsair Virtuoso

Corsair Virtuoso

The Virtuoso isn’t so cute as it is classy, coming in a matte snowy white or white and gold. It can blend with a wide variety of setups, thanks to its subtle, customizable LED insignia. The cloth ear cups and padded headband ensures you can wear it for hours, and it’s compatible with a wide variety of devices thanks to the inclusion of USB and 3.5mm wired connections in addition to its RF wireless.

Buy Corsair Virtuoso at Amazon - $180

Keyboards

What’s great about most gaming keyboards is that they have customizable lighting, so you can pick the right color scheme for your space no matter which brand you choose. But if you need something that will look good even when it’s not plugged in, there are a few high-quality decks we’d recommend for a cheerier setup.

Razer BlackWidow V3

Razer Black Widow V3

The BlackWidow has long been one of our favorite keyboards here at Engadget, thanks to its excellent key action (either tactile and clicky or linear and silent), sturdy construction and brilliant RGB lighting. Now the V3 is available in a bright and cheerful shade of rose quartz that is no less deadly in team matches. The colors of the keys still look great against the new tint, and it matches Razer’s other pink accessories if you’re trying to create a unified look.

Buy BlackWidow V3 at Amazon - $140

Logitech G915 TKL

Logitech G915

The G915 is a great keyboard to keep in your lap when you want to get cozy, thanks to its small size and rock-solid wireless connection. The silver and white version should blend in with any colorful gaming setup, especially if you use Logitech’s Lightspeed RGB tech to customize your key colors in any shade of the rainbow you like. It’s a bit pricey, but the quality materials and long battery life are worth the cost.

Buy Logitech G915 keyboard at Amazon - $230

Mice

Even though the category name would make you think that they’re just naturally cute, many gaming mice are rather practical and even ugly. However, there are a few you can pick up that feel and look good in addition to playing well.

Razer Basilisk

Razer Basilisk

Colorful mice usually focus on fashion over function, but the Basilisk was already a solid ergonomic gaming mouse with a 16,000-dpi sensor and even a customizable DPI clutch on the side so you can change sensitivity on the fly. Razer made a pink version available so you can color coordinate with its other accessories, without sacrificing any edge in your gaming.

Buy Basilisk at Razer - $70

Logitech G305

Logitech G305

If you need a gaming mouse that focuses on the basics and does them well, the G305 is an affordable option that comes in lavender or blue in addition to the standard shade of black and white. The wireless dongle will offer up a worry-free connection, while long battery life means you’ll only need to plug it in for a recharge a couple times a year.

Buy Logitech G305 at Amazon - $60

Lamps

Even though plenty of gaming accessories offer bright RGB lighting, sometimes you’ll just want a regular lamp to light your desk up. But you can still keep up your gamer look with the right illumination.

Super Mario Block Table Lamp

Mario Table Lamp

This sunny-colored lamp will brighten up your space, not just with its warm yellow lighting, but the image of Mario smashing a block is sure to make you smile every time you look at it. It plugs into a wall so you don’t have to worry about charging it, and the bold colors and clean design can make this fit in any room, even one that doesn’t scream “gamer.”

Buy Super Mario Lamp at Target - $30

Legend of Zelda Potion Light

Legend of Zelda Potion Light

If you’re looking to create a certain mood in your gaming area for playing complex RPGs or adventure games, this Potion Light involves the famous item from the legendary series while not being too flashy or garish. Even non-Zelda players can get away with putting this on their desk thanks to its simple design, and the color can be changed to match any theme you’ve come up with for your battle station.

Buy Zelda Potion Lamp at GameStop - $33

Mugs

Sure, there are plenty of sports drinks you can buy, and a huge variety of water bottles that you can use to stay hydrated while you play, but if you really want to get cute and cozy you’ll want a mug for your coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

Tamagotchi Mug

Tamagotchi Mug

If you weren’t a fan of the constant beeping of these little electronic pets, no fear when it comes to this mug, as it won’t make a sound. What it can do, however, is hold a lot of liquid, and change color when filled with a hot beverage. The little screen changes from blue to yellow, which is great for keeping track of your drink’s temperature, while also amusing anyone with fond memories of the original.

Buy Tamagotchi mug at Amazon - $12

Pikachu Mug

Pikachu mug

You can put Pikachu’s face on anything and instantly make it 50 percent cuter, but this cup goes even further by making the entire mug Pikachu’s… mug. The outside is a cast of the mouse Pokémon’s chubby face and pointy ears, while the inside holds 16 ounces of hot liquid. One thing to keep in mind is that this is a hand-wash item only; Pikachu may survive in the Indigo League but we can’t say the same about the inside of your dishwasher.

Buy Pikachu mug at Walmart - $20

Plushies

Look, if you want a space to be cute you’re going to want some cuddly things strewn about, and there isn’t anything cuter than a few plushies to squeeze when you’re feeling stressed.

Poké Ball Plush

Poké Ball Plush

With over 400 Pokémon out there, you’re bound to find a plush one that fits your style. But if you’re looking for something easily recognizable to your guests or stream viewers that will also fit most decor, you won’t go wrong with a soft four-inch Poké Ball to toss around. The best part is that it’s weighted so it will always land right-side-up, just like a real Poké Ball.

Buy Poke Ball plushie at Amazon - $12

Squishable Mini Hamburger

Squishable Mini Hamburger

Not every accessory you buy has to scream “I’m from a video game,” and the Squishables line of plush toys are perfect for any cute gaming space thanks to their charming designs. We’re particularly fond of Comfort Foods like this Mini Hamburger, which is both fun to look at and enjoyable to touch, while reminding you of your favorite meals.

Buy Mini Hamburger plushie at Amazon - $20

Kirby Plush Stuffed Toy

Kirby Plush Stuffed Toy

High on the list of “cutest video game characters” is the pink puffball named Kirby. But players know not to be fooled by his round shape and smiling demeanor; he’ll literally suck you up and spit you out in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Luckily, this plush just wants to cuddle and is sized perfectly so you can give it a big hug, or even use Kirby as a pillow.

Buy Kirby plushie at Walmart - $42