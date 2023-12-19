This cute plant shop joins a growing list of new restaurants, businesses in Uptown Ankeny

Holly Sayre knows that some people have a tough time keeping a plant alive. Maybe they give it too much water, not enough water, not enough sunshine, or the wrong kind of soil.

Her new plant shop, Blue Thistle, opened in Uptown Ankeny in November. There she offers “a plant for everyone whether you’re a novice or an experienced plant person,” she said.

Especially those born without a green thumb.

Sayre talked about snake plants and how easy they are to maintain. “(You) literally can stick it in the closet and forget you have it for a month and it’s gonna give you a flower and love you forever. It thrives on neglect,” she said.

A new plant shop, Blue Thistle, opened in Uptown Ankeny in November. Shoppers can find tropical and rare plants along with cacti and succulents.

It’s this discovery of a plant that will work in a customer’s lifestyle that sparks joy for Sayre. She can pair someone with a Swiss cheese monstera, known as an obliqua, or a white tiger monstera with white and green leaves if they are looking for a rare plant. If someone wants one of the hottest plants out there, she has white knight philodendrons, a vining houseplant with bold, white-variegated leaves.

In the back of the shop, customers can find a DIY succulent bar. They start by selecting a bowl, a few plants, add some gravel and curate a little terrarium for $40.

Vintage finds collide with plants

Look for vintage finds throughout Blue Thistle.

The boutique has a homey feel with plants intertwined with vintage pieces throughout the store. Pretty chandeliers, restored furniture, vintage teacups, and a navy and orange color palette that would make fashion designer Tory Burch swoon make up the hallmarks of the store. She leaned into her maximalist aesthetic when she found wallpaper that inspired her.

Sayre finds refurbishing furniture soothing and plans to add some of her pieces to the store for sale soon. “I'm pretty like detail oriented. It’s kind of like meditation for me to like just sand a piece of furniture for an hour,” she said as she walked through the space.

Blue Thistle offers rare and tropical plants as well as cacti and succulents in a cozy setting.

“The checkout counter, the potting bench and then the table display are all things that I Frankenstein into furniture that I needed for the space,” she said, adding that she likes to upcycle furniture in her spare time. “I actually have a big stack of furniture in the back that’s waiting to get a new life.”

Story continues

Her appreciation for upcycling finds interesting places in the shop as well. Some plants come with teacups as their pots. Vintage decorations line the walls and shelves. Rows of vintage prints decorate the walls.

She likes to shop estate sales with her dad, too, to find vintage goods that she can display in the shop.

Customers can take classes twice a month in the back of Blue Thistle.

Sayre also offers classes twice a month. One covers arts and crafts such as an ornament making class she held in December and a macrame session in January and the other focuses on plants such as succulents. In the future, she might hold a plant cutting swap so people can build their plant collections. A long table in the back provides the setting for classes or even a girls night out party.

She decided to open a plant shop after working in education. Sayre, who grew up near Waterloo, graduated from Iowa State and lived in Minneapolis and Omaha before moving to Ankeny, where her husband’s family and now her parents live.

Uptown Ankeny is growing with new businesses

Those who can't grow plants could buy a plastic version.

Uptown is seeing new growth right now. Mullets with its rooftop patio opened earlier this year, and Uptown Dairy added an ice cream shop with Cedar Crest ice cream next to the High Trestle Trail. Trailside Tap plans to expand, and next to Mullets, the Waiting Room promises to open soon.Sayles sees business from Goodwin’s Barbershop next door when women drop off their husbands for a haircut and end up shopping for new plants as well as from folks doing holiday shopping in Uptown.

Her philosophy on plant lovers who can’t seem to keep them alive is to keep trying. “I have a lot of people that come in the shop and they’re just like, ‘I'm not good at plants. I really want to be but I can't keep them alive.’ (I tell them to) ‘Just try this one. Just get the little one. You’re not going to break the bank on this plant and if it dies, it’s not going to be the end of the world. However, you might really like this plant and then this might lead you to try different plants.”

Where to find Blue Thistle

Location: 324 S.W. Maple St., Ankeny

Contact: 515-978-5559 or facebook.com/bluethistleankeny

Hours: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor and dining reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, X, or Instagram, or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Blue Thistle brings a new plant shop to Uptown Ankeny