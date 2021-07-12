U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,379.12
    +9.57 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,974.71
    +104.55 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,703.48
    +1.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.08
    -6.92 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.76
    -0.80 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.70
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.03 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1861
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0100 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3250
    +0.2960 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,153.22
    -787.89 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    807.62
    -38.02 (-4.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.42
    +3.54 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,569.02
    +628.60 (+2.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest in meme stocks while managing trading risk'

Michele Schneider joins Jared Blikre to talk momentum trades and advanced charting on Wed, 7/14 at 2PM EDT

Cutting out carbon emitters with bioengineering at XTC Global Finals on July 22

Devin Coldewey
·2 min read

Bioengineering may soon provide compelling, low-carbon alternatives in industries where even the best methods produce significant emissions. Utilizing natural and engineered biological process has led to low-carbon textiles from Algiknit, cell-cultured premium meats from Orbillion, and fuels captured from waste emissions via LanzaTech — and leaders from those companies will be joining us on stage for the Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals on July 22.

We're co-hosting the event, with panels like this one all day and a pitch-off that will feature a number of innovative startups with a sustainability angle.

I'll be moderating a panel on using bioengineering to create change directly in industries with large carbon footprints: textiles, meat production, and manufacturing.

Algiknit is a startup that is sourcing raw material for fabric from kelp, which is an eco-friendly alternative to textile crop monocultures and artificial materials like acrylic. CEO Aaron Nesser will speak to the challenge of breaking into this established industry and overcoming preconceived notions of what an algae-derived fabric might be like (spoiler: it's like any other fabric).

Orbillion Bio is one of the new crop of alternative protein companies offering cell-cultured meats (just don't call them "lab" or "vat" grown) to offset the incredibly wasteful livestock industry. But it's more than just growing a steak — there are regulatory and market barriers aplenty that CEO Patricia Bubner can speak to as well as the technical challenge.

LanzaTech works with factories to capture emissions as they're emitted, collecting the useful particles that would otherwise clutter the atmosphere and repurposing them in the form of premium fuels. This is a delicate and complex process that needs to be a partnership, not just a retrofitting operation, so CEO Jennifer Holmgren will speak to their approach convincing the industry to work with them at the ground floor.

It should be a very interesting conversation, so tune in on July 22 to hear these and other industry leaders focused on sustainability discuss how innovation at the startup level can contribute to the fight against climate change. Plus it's free!

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic may sell $500m of shares after space success

    The company filed to sell up to $500m (£360m) in stock the day after its founder reached the edge of space.

  • Some Texas Democrats ready to walk as GOP digs in on voting

    The possibility of Texas Democrats staging a second walkout to again stop one of America's most restrictive new voting measures grew louder Saturday, as hundreds of people waited hours to rail against the GOP's plan in the largest turnout this year at the state Capitol. As Republicans made clear they intended this weekend to advance a new election bill — which would prohibit 24-hour polling places, ban drop boxes and stop drive-thru voting — some Democrats who broke quorum in May are now describing it as their best, if not only, option again. Texas is among several states with GOP-controlled statehouses where Republicans have rushed to enact strict voting laws in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • Greece orders COVID-19 vaccinations as infections rise

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece has made vaccinations against COVID-19 mandatory for certain workers and announced restrictions to contain the spread of the virus as infections have kept rising during the vital summer tourism season. "The country will not shut down again because of some," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address announcing the measures. Nursing home staff will need to get vaccinated immediately, while healthcare workers will have to be vaccinated starting Sept. 1, Mitsotakis said.

  • Fresno detectives investigating homicide after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound to the head

    A 17-year-old died a week after authorities found him with a gunshot wound to the head inside a crashed vehicle in Fresno, Calif. What happened: Zachary Xayavong was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center after he was found on July 1 near East Rotary Park at Cedar and Sierra avenues, according to Your Central Valley. Authorities were alerted at around 11 p.m. after Xayavong’s car crashed into a concrete wall.

  • Cummins Answers 5 Questions on How Battery-Electric Buses Work

    Battery-electric buses are gaining speed as an environmentally friendly form of transportation. But how exactly do they work? Here are the answers to five frequently asked questions:

  • Shell to join clean hydrogen project in Norway

    Shell will join a project in Norway to produce hydrogen from natural gas while capturing the emissions, Aker Clean Hydrogen (ACH) said on Monday. Countries across Europe are looking at ways to produce emissions-free hydrogen to help reduce carbon emissions and avert global warming. Clean hydrogen can be produced from water using electricity generated by renewable energy sources.

  • Goldfish dumped in lakes grow to monstrous size, threatening ecosystems

    Minnesota pet owners warned not to release fish into wild, where they wreak havoc on native species As many as 200m goldfish are bred for the pet trade every year; too many of them end up dumped in lakes. Photograph: ALEAIMAGE/Getty Images Authorities in Minnesota have appealed to aquarium owners to stop releasing pet fish into waterways, after several huge goldfish were pulled from a local lake. Officials in Burnsville, about 15 miles south of Minneapolis, said released goldfish can grow to sev

  • A new US-Europe rare earths supply chain is using a “very Chinese model” to counter China

    A new transatlantic supply chain takes inspiration from China's strategy of extracting rare earths from the byproducts of existing mining operations.

  • 'Unrecognizable.' Lake Mead, a lifeline for water in Los Angeles and the West, tips toward crisis

    Lake Mead is at the lowest water levels in its 85-year history. Federal officials who manage the lake expect to soon declare a water shortage.

  • Yellen keeps up push for greater U.S. climate-change regulation, rebuffing concerns of Republicans

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will lead an effort across U.S. financial regulators to better scrutinize the potential of climate-change risk.

  • Our climate change turning point is right here, right now

    People are dying. Aquatic animals are baking in their shells. Fruit is being cooked on the tree. It’s time to act In April, California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference in the parched basin of Lake Mendocino, where he announced a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties. On July 8, Newsom added nine more counties to the state’s emergency proclamation. Photograph: Kent Porter/AP Human beings crave clarity, immediacy, landmark events. We seek turning points, because our minds are

  • Flash floods in Indian hill state destroy homes

    Local residents were displaced after flash floods damaged their homes in India's northern hilly state of Himachal Pradesh on Monday (July 12).Local watercourse Bhagsu Nag Nullah turned into a raging torrent, damaging houses and other buildings in the area, following heavy rainfall in the upper regions of Himalayas.Himachal Pradesh State Chief Minister, Jairam Thakur, said there haven't been any deaths related to the local floods.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Profit-Takers Erase Earlier Gains Ahead of Weekend

    Despite the lower close, the market seemed to be supported by a lower-than-expected increase in government supply and a tight supply/demand balance.

  • Beckwourth Complex Fire Grows to Largest in California

    Fire crews continued to battle the Beckwourth Complex Fire in northern California as swirling winds and hot weather led to the blaze doubling in size on Saturday, July 10, to become the largest in the state.Plumas National Forest’s latest update said the complex was at 61,252 acres and 9 percent containment by the evening of July 10.The complex is made up of two lightning-caused fires, the Sugar and Dotta fires, burning near the Nevada state line.Firefighters said the evacuation situation was “changing frequently”, and urged locals to check latest county information.Video filmed by Craig Philpott shows the Sugar Fire burning on a ranch near Doyle, California, on July 10. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful

  • To Kill a Swan? Dispute Over a Bird's Fate Ends With a Twist.

    When Friday began, Alfie the swan was on an avian version of death row. By the time evening came, it seemed he had won a reprieve — though not through the efforts of the people who were trying to save him or the government agencies they had pleaded with for help. Instead, his fate was reversed by an accident. Mayor John Ducey of Brick Township, New Jersey, who had been working with residents of his Jersey Shore community to try to find a resolution to Alfie’s plight that did not end with euthana

  • The Western Drought Is Wringing Farmers Dry

    Droughts are part of a natural cycle of water. But the drought currently gripping the Western U.S. has climate scientists concerned that the cycle may be shifting. This has major implications for those who rely on the water the most: farmers and the communities they surround. Photo Illustration: Carter McCall/WSJ

  • How to watch the Perseids — the best meteor shower of the year

    The best celestial event of the summer is fast approaching, so get your telescopes and cameras ready.

  • Ardian Eyes $2.4 Billion Hydrogen Fund in Green Energy Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- French private-equity firm Ardian SAS is considering raising as much as 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) for a fund dedicated to green hydrogen, one of the hottest fuels in the energy transition.Hydrogen’s popularity is surging. European nations have pledged tens of billions of dollars of subsidies to promote production of the gas with renewable energy -- called green hydrogen -- rather than fossil fuels, as part of a plan to eliminate emissions by the middle of the century.While a

  • U.S. West scorches under heat wave, Death Valley reaches 130 degrees

    DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (Reuters) -A brutal heat wave punishing the U.S. West pushed temperatures toward all-time records for a third day on Sunday, as Death Valley in California, scorching at 130-degrees Fahrenheit (54 Celsius), was again one of the hottest spots on the planet. A thermometer outside Furnace Creek Visitors Center in the heart of Death Valley showed 134 degrees Fahrenheit shortly before 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Sunday, although a National Park Service ranger said it typically measured higher than the official reading.

  • Severe storms to rattle Nebraska to Minnesota, Wisconsin

    Thunderstorms that can pack high winds and flash flooding are forecast to strike areas from the central and northern Plains to the Upper Midwest Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. While a major outbreak of severe weather is not expected, the setup has the potential to hit some communities hard with damaging winds that could produce power outages from portions of northeastern Nebraska to southeastern Minnesota and central Wisconsin. "The combination of a potent wave of energy at the jet s