Cutting Carbs? Nature's Path is Thrilled to Announce They are Too!

Nature's Path introduces a new line of low carb, keto certified products

RICHMOND, B.C., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Path, North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company is thrilled to introduce its new keto line of granolas and cereal.

The new line of Keto products includes two organic keto cereals – Cinnamon Toast Organic Keto and Dark Chocolate Organic Keto – as well as three new Ketola Crunch™ granolas: Toasted Pumpkin Seed & Vanilla Nut, Dark Chocolate Chip & Nut, and Blueberry & Cinnamon Nut.

The new line of Keto products includes two organic keto cereals – Cinnamon Toast Organic Keto and Dark Chocolate Organic Keto – as well as three new Ketola Crunch™ granolas: Toasted Pumpkin Seed & Vanilla Nut, Dark Chocolate Chip & Nut, and Blueberry & Cinnamon Nut.

All of Nature's Path new keto products are 100% organic, keto certified, non-GMO, 100% plant based, gluten free, dairy free, and contain no artificial sweeteners or flavors. What the keto cereals do contain are 7 grams of protein and just 3 grams of net carbs per serving, and the keto granolas 5 grams of protein and up to 3 grams of net carbs per serving.

"Our goal was to create a line of ultra-clean, 100% organic, plant based keto options that are simply better for you," says Arjan Stephens, General Manager of Nature's Path. "It's sometimes hard for people following a keto plan to get enough fiber, fruits and vegetables. Our aim was to deliver cereals and granolas that can achieve all your keto goals, while still containing essential nutrients and vitamins."

Both Cinnamon Toast Organic Keto cereal and Dark Chocolate Organic Keto cereal provide the crunch you crave, without the added carbs. The Ketola™ Crunch granolas – Toasted Pumpkin Seed & Vanilla Nut, Dark Chocolate Chip & Nut, and Blueberry & Cinnamon Nut – serve up all the flavor and nutrients of Nature's Path's regular cereals and granolas, minus the carbohydrates and sugars. And all the Nature's Path keto products are ideal for those following a keto plan, or for people just looking for a delicious, low carb breakfast or snack.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for convenient ways to cut carbs, especially for breakfast." says Stephens. "I am so proud of this innovation, and that Nature's Path can now offer people clean, 100% organic, plant-based options, that also tastes great."

Story continues

Nature's Path Keto cereals and granolas are now available nationwide at retailers including Whole Foods and Kroger and 24/7 at naturespath.com.

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

To learn more about Nature's Path, head to our website at naturespath.com or follow us on social:

Instagram: @naturespathorganic

TikTok: @naturespathorganic

Facebook: @NaturesPath

Twitter: @NaturesPath

Contact: Samantha Falk

Director of Communications, Nature's Path

sfalk@naturespath.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cutting-carbs-natures-path-is-thrilled-to-announce-they-are-too-301369813.html

SOURCE Nature's Path