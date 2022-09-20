U.S. markets closed

CUTTING-EDGE CASHLESS AT G2E LAS VEGAS

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") announces that it will be showcasing its cutting edge cashless suite of products at Booth 2844 at G2E held in Las Vegas from October 11-13, 2022

(PRNewsfoto/AXES.ai)
(PRNewsfoto/AXES.ai)

Creating online accounts, linking bank accounts, real-time funds transfers to and from machines as well as real-time cash-outs are just but a few of the features that AXES.ai is showcasing at the G2E trade show. Other cashless products include the KashME cashier desk that integrates cash, smart card, TiTo, kiosk, mobile app, and marketing all into one seamless solution. AXES is showcasing the KIK Module that integrates into all kiosks on the market to ensure a complete cashless strategy. Finally, AXES will be spotlighting the Butler APP. This app focuses on customer loyalty, engagement, and the management of all in-casino and out-of-casino cashless transactions. Butler also manages responsible gaming, anti-money laundering, and KYC functionality required by specific jurisdictions.

"We are so excited to have our first major booth at G2E and showcase the future of technology for the land-based gaming industry", stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES.ai. "Cashless is coming, and we are at the forefront of all the pieces of the puzzle. Our ten-year experience in closed loop cashless has been the foundation to embrace online transactions, kiosks and to ensure mobile apps are much more than a simple money transportation system".

Watch and Win ! Book a Demo by writing to g2edemo@AXES.ai and the AXES team will prepare a VIP, personalized experience for you to see the cutting-edge products that make up the AXES cashless suite. Limited demo slots are available, so sign up now to reserve your spot. Book, and watch a product demo with us during the show, and you are automatically entered to win one of our daily iPhone 14 and Mac Computer Giveaway Drawings!

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES.ai, is a world-class Fintech, present in more than 40 countries. The AXES Cloud comprises four platforms: Cashless, Loyalty and Engagement, Business Intelligence, and DooH Media. AXES Fintech integrates the entire cashless digital workflow from open to closed loop, cashier, kiosks, and the flagship all-inclusive Butler player APP. AXES Media boasts a highly engaging interactive media experience to broadcast publicity, ads, information, and clickable content and is fully integrated with the AXES Cashless Experience. AXES empowers governments, casinos, and route/street with real-time IoT data collection, actionable information, fully integrated cashless applications and endless APPS, making AXES the future of casino information management TODAY. For more information, contact info@AXES.ai.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cutting-edge-cashless-at-g2e-las-vegas-301629017.html

SOURCE AXES.ai

