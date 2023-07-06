Mortgage chaos sparks worst house building slump in 14 years - latest updates

House building has fallen to levels last seen in 2009, excluding the pandemic - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

House building has plunged to levels last seen in the wake of the financial crisis as mortgage chaos hammers the property market, new data shows.

Excluding the spring 2020 lockdown period, the drop in residential construction in June was the most severe on record since April 2009, according to the S&P Global/CIPS Construction purchasing managers’ index.

Builders have scaled back as high mortgage rates hammer buyer demand, pushing the index of house building activity to a new low of 39.6.

This dragged the overall construction activity index to 48.9, down from 51.6 in May, despite growth in the commercial and civil engineering sectors. This was the first time in five months the construction PMI fell below the no-change benchmark and was below the consensus expectation of 51.

Matthew Pointon, senior property economist at Capital Economics, said the figures suggest “housebuilders anticipate a severe pull back in demand due to higher mortgage rates”.

Mr Pointon added: “This latest fall in the balance is consistent with housing starts falling by 20pc year-on-year this year, but we expect a more severe drop of 35pc.”

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “June’s construction PMI suggests that interest rates now have risen far enough to push the sector into a renewed downturn.”

Read the latest updates below.

12:29 PM BST

US markets poised to tumble at opening bell

Wall Street is expected to fall later as investors digested minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting.

US stock indexes slipped in the previous session after the Fed minutes showed a vast majority of the policymakers expected further policy tightening, even as they agreed to hold rates steady in June.

Most tech and growth megacaps fell in early premarket trading, with Alphabet and Tesla down 0.6pc and 0.9pc, respectively.

However, Meta Platforms rose 1.7pc after attracting millions of users within hours of launching Twitter rival Threads.

After a dismal 2022, big growth and technology stocks such as Meta have seen outsized gains this year, with the Nasdaq Composite clocking its biggest first-half rise in 40 years.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5pc, the S&P 500 had slumped 0.4pc, and Nasdaq 100 had fallen 0.4pc.

12:09 PM BST

Bitcoin hits highest level in nearly a year

Bitcoin has advanced to its highest level in nearly a year after several giants of traditional finance sought permission to launch special funds tracking the cryptocurrency in the US.

The largest digital asset rose as much as 2.8pc to £24,686, the highest level since June 8 last year.

Bitcoin has surged 90pc this year, with gains in the past few weeks spurred by renewed speculation that a so-called spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests directly in the cryptoasset will eventually be approved in the US.

The advance was broad, with other major tokens like Ether rising even as equity markets slumped around the world.

Bitcoin is now back at levels last seen before the collapse of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital rocked markets and touched off a daisy chain of defaults.

BlackRock refiled paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday through Nasdaq to add new details to its proposal for a spot ETF.

Other large firms including Fidelity Investments have also sought permission in the past month to launch such vehicles.

#Bitcoin makes a fresh year-to-date high!

- Priced in #USD, bitcoin is up ~90% since the start of the year.

- Price in USD at the highest level in over a year.



Oh, and by the way, #Blackrock's boss Fink wants to 'democratize' bitcoin, which he once believed to be an 'index of… pic.twitter.com/dVcgjMkbhh — jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) July 6, 2023

11:54 AM BST

Happy second Ed Balls Day everyone

It seems users, including former Labour shadow chancellors, are keeping things light so far on Meta’s new social media platform Threads:

OK this was funny pic.twitter.com/XvLuYy6WGi — Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) July 6, 2023

11:45 AM BST

Oil slips as US draws on supplies

Oil has struggled for direction as traders assessed a US industry report that pointed to another drawdown of nationwide commercial supplies.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has fallen 0.2pc to about $76.50 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate traded down 0.1pc to below $72.

It comes despite announcements from Saudi Arabia and Russia that they would reduce supplies in a bid to stem a slide in prices. Traders were awaiting the kingdom’s monthly official selling prices, expected today.

Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute estimated that nationwide US crude inventories declined by 4.4m barrels last week, according to Bloomberg. Official figures will follow later, with stockpiles last reported at the lowest level in almost six months.

Crude remains about 10pc lower this year, with China’s lacklustre economic recovery and tighter monetary policy in the US and Europe weighing on the outlook for demand.

The surge in borrowing costs is leading to lower global oil storage levels, possibly setting prices up for spikes further down the line.

11:34 AM BST

Children need 'solid literacy, numeracy and digital skills,' says BCC

Responding to Sir Keir Starmer’s speech, British Chambers of Commerce’s head of people policy Jane Gratton said:

Government, the education system and employers must all do more and work in partnership to ensure children and young people have the skills they need for the world of work. A solid grounding in literacy, numeracy and digital skills is essential – together with great communication skills and early experience of the workplace. From early years through to further and higher education, we must ensure all children and young people develop the skills that employers need, leading them into good, sustainable jobs. Business will always welcome a government that commits to early years education with a view of developing children and young people’s skills to prepare them for a successful transition to the world of work.

11:23 AM BST

Starmer aims to give children 'steely core' with speaking skills

Sir Keir Starmer has announced that a future Labour government would give primary schools money to pay for “world-class early language innovation” as he said learning to speak confidently “gives you a steely core”.

During a speech in Kent, the Leader of the Opposition said better speaking ability could improve education outcomes and also help with more general life skills. He said:

Not just for the workplace, but also for working out who you are, for overcoming shyness or disaffection, anxiety or doubt. Or even just for opening up more to our friends and family. We don’t do enough of that as a society - I’m as guilty as anyone. But wouldn’t that be something precious for our children to aim for? I think so. Confident speaking gives you a steely core, an inner belief to make your case in any environment, whether that is persuading your mum to buy you some new trainers, a sceptical public to hear your argument, even your daughter to let go of the iPhone. It is not full-proof but we do need to nurture it early, in the early years in primary school. So today I can announce that we will give every primary school new funding, paid for by removing tax breaks on private schools, that will let them invest in world-class early language innovation, help our children find their voice.

Sir Keir Starmer has been giving a speech in Kent on education - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

11:13 AM BST

DHL staff strike over pay

DHL staff working for ⁦Avanti West Coast are protesting at Euston station today as they strike in a dispute over pay.

As our Europe editor James Crisp points out, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has joined them:

Is that Mick Lynch outside Euston? pic.twitter.com/DtjK7IrBDj — James Crisp (@JamesCrisp6) July 6, 2023

11:01 AM BST

Yellen arrives in Beijing in bid to soothe US-China relations

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has arrived in Beijing for meetings with Chinese leaders as part of efforts to revive relations that have been strained by disputes about security and technology.

Ms Yellen plans to focus on stabilising the global economy and challenging Chinese support of Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, Treasury officials in Washington told reporters ahead of the trip.

The Treasury Secretary was due to meet with Chinese officials, American businesspeople and members of the public, according to Treasury officials. They gave no details, but said Ms Yellen would not meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Ms Yellen follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Xi last month in the highest-level US visit to Beijing in five years.

The two agreed to stabilixe relations but failed to agree on improving communications between their militaries.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport - PEDRO PARDO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

10:45 AM BST

Zuckerberg posts first tweet in nine years as spat with Musk deepens

Mark Zuckerberg posted his first tweet in more than a decade in a jab at Elon Musk on the day that Meta launched its rival to Twitter.

Instagram officially unveiled its new Threads social media app and has amassed 10m users within hours of launching, according to Facebook founder Mr Zuckerberg.

It is considered the most potent threat yet to the struggling social media service Mr Musk owns. Hours after the launch, Mr Zuckerberg tweeted a photo of identical Spider-Men facing off.

The tweet appeared to be his first since 2012 and comes two weeks after Mr Musk challenged the Meta founder to a cage fight.

Mr Musk responded shortly after with his own retort about Instagram, saying: “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.”

It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

10:29 AM BST

FTSE 100 hits three-month low

The FTSE 100 has touched a more than three-month low after minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting rekindled concerns of a tighter monetary policy.

The blue-chip index has fallen 1.2pc to 7,350.71, hitting its lowest level since March 24. The domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index has lost 1.5pc.

Currys tumbled 13.3pc to its lowest level in more than 20 years after the electricals retailer reported a 38pc slump in full-year profit.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting showed “almost all” officials agreed to hold interest rates steady at the June meeting to buy time and assess whether further rate hikes would be needed.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group said that the markets are perceiving the Fed’s decisions as more of a “hawkish pause”.

He added: “People were saying they’re pausing but its not a longer-term move.”

China-exposed bank HSBC and Standard Chartered have slumped 1.4pc and 2.4pc, respectively, while insurer Prudential lost 1.2pc on elevated Sino-US tensions.

Industrial metal miners fell 1.8pc as prices of most base metals came under pressure. The commodity-heavy UK benchmark has been underperforming its peers this year amid volatility in resource prices over an uncertain global outlook.

10:15 AM BST

CAB Payments slides 5pc as it lists in London

Today is a big day for the London stock markets as traders enjoy a rare new UK listing.

However, the initial public offering of CAB Payments is not going to plan.

The payments company, which specialises foreign exchange and cross-border transactions in emerging markets, raised £291.5m as it listed today but its shares have slipped 5pc on its London debut.

The offer size could rise to £335m if the additional shares are placed. The listing values CAB at £851.4m.

10:00 AM BST

Bosses' inflation expectations lowest since start of Ukraine war

UK companies are expecting to increase prices at their slowest pace in 16 months in a sign that inflationary pressures are easing.

The Bank of England’s survey of chief financial officers showed that expected growth in prices over the next 12 months dropped to 4.9pc in June from 5.1pc in May.

It was the weakest pace anticipated since February last year, when Russia invaded Ukraine and sent energy prices soaring.

The average over the past three months was 5.3pc, also the lowest since early last year.

09:46 AM BST

Housebuilding slump drags down construction sector

In a fresh blow to the UK economy, construction companies have reported a fall in output for the first time in five months, according to a closely-watched survey.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index gave a reading of 48.9 in June, down from 51.6 in May, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in the sector.

The downturn came after the fastest decline in residential work for just over three years.

However, input prices decreased for first time since January 2010, while softer demand and fewer supply bottlenecks resulted in the sharpest improvement in delivery times for construction inputs since 2009.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

Weaker housing market conditions in the wake of higher borrowing costs acted as a major constraint on UK construction output in June. Total industry activity declined for the first time in five months due to the steepest downturn in residential work since May 2020.

#Construction output in the #UK falls for the first time in 5 months in June, as house building activity declines at the steepest pace since May 2020. Read more: https://t.co/cEQptncxK6 pic.twitter.com/pTB25dbhTx — S&P Global PMI™ (@SPGlobalPMI) July 6, 2023

09:33 AM BST

Robert Walters hit as inflation worries impact recruitment

Robert Walters revealed a decline in fee income as the recruitment business said the US market remains challenging.

Group net fee income fell 11pc to £99.9m in the second quarter of the year as it said “global market uncertainty continuing to impact both candidate and client confidence”.

The figure was much worse in the US, falling 47pc year-on-year amid significant disruption to hiring across both technology and financial services.

UK net fee income slumped 21pc as high inflation and interest rates dented confidence.

Chief executive Toby Fowlston said the market was “not yet showing the anticipated signs of sustained improvement” but insisted “when market confidence recovers there will likely be an increase in demand and candidate movement across all areas of recruitment”.

Neil Shah, director of research at Edison Group, said:

The weakening global job market, combined with the macroeconomic impact of high inflation and interest rates in the UK, has contributed to decreased confidence in recruitment. Additionally, the technology and financial services sectors, crucial to recruiters throughout the UK, have become volatile, resulting in reduced activity as companies in these industries scale back hiring following widespread layoffs.

09:14 AM BST

London Stock Exchange Group searches for new City headquarters

London Stock Exchange Group has reportedly started the hunt for a new office, raising the prospect it may move out of their Paternoster Square headquarters near St Paul’s.

The bourse has enlisted a broker to conduct the search, which is expected to focus on alternatives in the heart of the City of London, according to Bloomberg.

The building they currently occupy spans more than 200,000 square feet, part of which is subleased to other tenants.

LSEG has been contacted for comment.

The exchange has been based at 10 Paternoster Square since 2004, when they moved from a tower on Broad Street.

The exchange downsized after computerised systems and dealing rooms replaced physical trading floors.

Their current location is one of the Square Mile’s most conspicuous, helping attract unwanted attention to the exchange. In 2011, Occupy Wall Street demonstraters protested outside. In 2019, Extinction Rebellion also targeted the development.

The London Stock Exchange is searching for a new headquarters in the City - REUTERS/Toby Melville

08:59 AM BST

Gas prices slump as storage nearly 80pc full

European gas prices have extended their decline as supplies of the fuel continued to build amid lacklustre demand.

Benchmark Dutch front-month futures slumped as much as 3.2pc, after settling almost 3pc lower during the previous session.

The market has seen wild swings in prices in recent weeks amid unplanned outages in Norway and rising temperatures that could stoke demand for use in air conditioning.

Germany is set to see a blast of heat over the weekend, and falling water levels on the Rhine River are raising concerns that Europe could endure another summer that tests its energy networks.

Meanwhile, buyers continue to hoard gas for winter use.

Europe’s inventories are almost 79pc full, compared with a five- year average of about 63pc for this time of year, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe show.

Industrial demand for the fuel has remained muted as the continent recovers from its energy crisis.

Benchmark futures for August delivery traded 3.1pc lower at €33.30.

08:43 AM BST

Interest rates to hit 6.5pc within months, traders bet

Interest rates will reach 6.5pc by March, money markets are predicting, as fears grow about the health of Britain’s economy.

Traders are fully pricing in a terminal rate of 6.5pc by the end of the first quarter of next year, which would be the highest since 1998.

Money markets were betting on a peak of 5pc just a couple of months ago.

The Bank of England has delivered 13 successive rate increases since late 2021, including an unexpected half-point hike last month to 5pc.

However, an economist at JP Morgan this week predicted rates could go as high as 7pc.

It comes as the Treasury sold £4bn of gilts on Wednesday offering the highest interest rate on Government debt since 2007.

Sir Keir Starmer said in an interview with the BBC that Labour would inherit a “broken” economy if it wins the next election, while Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has complained that petrol stations have been charging too much for fuel, which is making it more difficult to bring inflation back down to its 2pc target.

Money markets are increasing bets on the peak of interest rates as the cost of Government borrowing surges.

The yield on 10-year UK gilts has risen four basis points to 4.53pc, taking it to the highest level since the crisis in October in the wake of Liz Truss’ mini-Budget.

Meanwhile, the coupon on two-year UK bonds has risen 11 basis points to 5.48pc.

Traders have fully priced in that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 6.5pc by March - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

08:35 AM BST

FCA 'quite right' to summon bank chiefs over savings rates, says minister

It is “absolutely right” that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is meeting with bank chiefs to discuss concerns surrounding interest rates for savers lagging behind the cost of mortgages, a Government minister has said.

Chris Philp said it is “wrong” that some banks “haven’t increased the rates they pay savers commensurately”.

He told Sky News:

I think the FCA are quite right to call them in and and raise that forcefully. We do need banks to behave in a way that’s fair, reasonable and is properly competitive as well.

08:15 AM BST

Some petrol retailers 'charging too much,' says Bailey

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said there is evidence that some retailers are overcharging customers, adding to pressure on the sector as authorities struggle to bring down inflation.

Mr Bailey, who has faced criticism over the Bank of England’s approach to addressing price rises, said that moves by regulators on retail prices, especially in the fuel market, would help to lower inflation.

In an interview with BBC children’s TV show Newsround, he said:

If you look at petrol prices some sellers of petrol have possibly been charging too much for it. Now that’s important [not overcharging], it helps us with inflation but it’s just fairer if these things are tackled. It’s important that these steps can be taken to make these things fairer and to save money for people by doing so are taken.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met regulators last week to discuss ways to ensure consumers do not pay more than they should and those struggling to make payments receive help.

On Monday, competition regulators said drivers buying fuel at supermarkets last year paid more than they would have done otherwise due to major supermarkets increasing their margins.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said fuel retailers may be charging too much - AP Photo/Frank Augstein

08:03 AM BST

Markets slide at the open

The stock markets in London have fallen to begin the day as investors fret over China’s economy and the possibility of more interest rate rises ahead.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 has fallen 0.8pc to 7,382.51 while the FTSE 250 has dropped 0.5pc to 18,298.42.

07:51 AM BST

More than 10m sign up to ‘Twitter-killer’ app Threads in seven hours

More than 10 million people have signed up for Meta’s new app Threads within its first seven hours as Mark Zuckerberg sets out his challenge to Twitter, owned by rival billionaire Elon Musk.

The app offers a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram designed for “real-time updates and public conversations”.

Those quick to join the new platform included celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez as well as Democratic US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Let’s do this. Welcome to Threads,” Zuckerberg wrote in his first post on the app, along with a fire emoji.



He then took to Twitter, posting a well-known meme of Spiderman facing off against Spiderman - in a nod to the rivalry with Mr Musk and between the two services.



The app is now available to download from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store in over 100 countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Canada and Japan.

My colleague Adam Mawardi has more details.

The app, called Threads, offers a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram - STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

07:31 AM BST

Currys sales fall amid 'uncertain' economic outlook

Electronics retailer Currys has revealed a dip in sales for the past year as it flagged an “uncertain” economic outlook.

The company revealed that sales fell by 6pc to £9.5b over the year to April 29, compared with the previous year.

It also reported a £450m pre-tax loss for the year, compared with a £126m profit a year earlier.

The performance was “at the top end of the guided range”, the company said.

Currys said the loss was driven by a £511m non-cash impairment in its UK business linked to the merger of Dixons and Carphone in 2014.

Currys has revealed a large fall in sales - REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

07:19 AM BST

Cutting oil and gas production 'dangerous', warns Shell boss

The boss of Shell has warned it would be “dangerous and irresponsible” to cut oil and gas production during an inflation crisis.

Wael Sawan insisted that the world still “desperately needs oil and gas” to avoid a surge in energy costs as households struggle with the cost of living.

The Shell chief executive warned that increased demand from China and a cold winter in Europe could push prices higher - impacting bills.

Mr Sawan has angered climate activists who have criticised the company’s plan to continue oil production until 2030.

Shell’s annual shareholder meeting in May was disrupted by protesters chanting “go to hell” and attempting to storm the stage, with the chaotic four-hour event dominated by accusation that the company was putting the climate at risk.

Professor Emily Shuckburgh, a climate scientist at the University of Cambridge, said companies like Shell should speed up their green transition “rather than trying to suggest the most vulnerable in society are in any way best served by prolonging our use of oil and gas”.

Mr Sawan told the BBC: “I respectfully disagree.”

He added: “What would be dangerous and irresponsible is cutting oil and gas production so that the cost of living, as we saw last year, starts to shoot up again.”

Mr Sawan did not rule out moving the oil giant’s headquarters and stock market listing to the US.

He highlighted the warm welcome extended to the company by the New York Stock Exchange at a recent investors’ meeting and pointed out that American oil companies command higher prices for their shares.

Exxon Mobil is worth 40pc more than Shell per dollar of profit.

He told the BBC:

There are many who question whether that valuation gap can only be bridged if we move to the US. A move of headquarters is not a priority for the next three years. I would never rule out anything that could potentially create the right circumstances for the company and its shareholders. Ultimately, I am in the service of shareholder value.

Climate protesters gathered at Shell's AGM in March but chief executive Wael Sawan has warned the cost of living crisis would worsen if oil and gas production was cut - Belinda Jiao for the Telegraph

07:14 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for being with us today. We start with news from the boss of Shell, who has said that cutting oil and gas production would be “dangerous and irresponsible”.

Wael Sawan has insisted that the world still “desperately needs oil and gas” to avoid a surge in energy costs as households struggle with the cost of living.

5 things to start your day

1) Britain dealing in ‘fantasyland economics’, says retail chief | Companies are unable to bring down prices to former levels as wage pressures increase

2) Glass skyscrapers to become a thing of the past in net zero drive | New offices could be built with smaller windows in race to hit energy efficiency targets

3) SNP ran up £148,000 taxpayer bill at Cop 27 climate conference | Nicola Sturgeon and other officials spent thousands on luxury hotels, flights, and food

4) Murdoch to keep TalkTV on air despite low viewing figures | Company denies reports of looming closure as numbers lag far behind rival channels

5) Met officer criticised over Sarah Everard remarks to head Serious Fraud Office | Whitehall insists appointment comes after a ‘rigorous’ search for a new director

What happened overnight

Meta has officially launched its rival to Twitter, named Threads, offering users an alternative to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

Shares slipped in Asia after Wall Street drifted downward following a rally that sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 3pc on heavy selling of Chinese banks shares after Goldman Sachs downgraded them citing concerns about the slowing economy and lenders’ exposures to debt. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.7pc.

Wall Street’s main indexes edged lower on Wednesday after tepid economic data from the US and China fuelled fears of a global slowdown.

The S&P 500 dropped 8.77 points, or 0.2pc, to 4,446.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 129.83 points, or 0.4pc, to 34,288.46. The Nasdaq composite fell 25.12 points, or 0.2pc, to 13,791.65.

Yields were mixed in the bond market as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting fuelled bets of further interest rate increases.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.94pc from 3.86pc Monday, when bond trading ended early ahead of the US Independence Day holiday.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, was holding steady at 4.94pc.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.