U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.50
    +25.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,444.00
    +187.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,864.25
    +100.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,254.50
    +16.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.07
    +0.63 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4810
    +0.2340 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,661.59
    +2,460.73 (+4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,369.11
    +34.71 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Cutting Tool Inserts Market to grow at a CAGR of 6% | Witnesses Emergence of Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. and Ceratizit SA Among Key Players | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Cutting Tool Inserts Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cutting Tool Inserts Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cutting tool inserts market is set to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% according to the latest report by Technavio.

Discover more insights on growth variance and YOY growth, Read a Free Sample Report!

The cutting tool inserts market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by growth in demand for fabricated parts. This study also identifies the increasing need to develop superior quality products as one of the prime reasons driving the cutting tool inserts market growth during the next few years.

The cutting tool inserts market analysis includes segmentation by type (carbide tool inserts, CBN inserts, ceramic inserts, and others), application (milling tool inserts, drilling tool inserts, rotary tool inserts, turning tool inserts, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cutting tool inserts market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Ceratizit SA

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

  • ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd.

  • Kennametal Inc.

  • Kyocera Corp.

  • Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

  • NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.

  • Sandvik AB

  • Sumitomo Corp.

Related Reports:
HSS Metal Cutting Tools Market -The HSS metal cutting tools market size is expected to reach a value of USD 3.45 billion, at a CAGR of 6.06%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Tooling Market -The tooling market has the potential to grow by USD 9.84 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69%. Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Cutting Tool Inserts Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.78

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., CERATIZIT SA, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd., Kennametal Inc., Kyocera Corp., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp., Sandvik AB, and Sumitomo Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cutting-tool-inserts-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6--witnesses-emergence-of-asahi-diamond-industrial-co-ltd-and-ceratizit-sa-among-key-players--17000--technavio-reports-301399477.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • OCBC: MAS's Economic, Inflation Assessment More Sanguine For 2022

    Oct.14 -- OCBC Bank Head of Treasury Research & Strategy Selena Ling thinks Singapore central bank's economic and inflation assessment sounds more sanguine for 2022. She was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Motilal Oswal's Duggad On The Health Of India's Markets

    Oct.14 -- Motilal Oswal Financial Services Head of Research, Institutional Equities, Gautam Duggad discusses his outlook and investment strategy for India's markets. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Developer Makes Minor Progress in Asset Sale: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group took a small step in the right direction with the sale of a stake in a joint venture as a cash crunch deepens at the struggling property giant.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresA unit of Evergrande Real Estate Group plans to

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • Oil rises on bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. fuel stocks

    Oil prices climbed on Thursday, reversing previous losses, as a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks prompted buying. Prices were also buoyed by expectations that soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches will drive a switch to oil to meet heating demand. Brent crude futures gained 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.70 a barrel at 0330 GMT after falling 0.3% on Wednesday.

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • China property shares slide as Evergrande crisis reverberates

    Shares of Chinese real estate firms fell further on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group, a day after the sector was hit with fresh rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, missed a third round of interest payments on its international bonds this week, spooking investors. The world's most indebted developer, which has been trying to sell assets to raise funds, appeared to have made small progress towards that goal when Qumei Home Furnishings Group announced in a filing on Thursday that it will buy out Evergrande group's 40% stake in their furnishings joint venture for 72 million yuan ($11.18 million).

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Why InMode Stock Popped Today

    What happened  Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the medical technology specialist boosted its full-year financial forecast.  So what InMode anticipates third-quarter revenue of $93.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t