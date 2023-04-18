Cutting Tools Global Report Volume Three 2023: End-User Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Through 2027
This report - Volume 3 - analyzes the global market for cutting tools by country focusing on end-user consumption ($mm), product type, indexable vs. solid trends, tool grade. Presented in twenty-one (21) sections by country and region, quantitative data and qualitative analyses examine each breakdown and provide a detailed look at the end-user trends and factors affecting demand geographically. Also included with an order is Volume One: Global Cutting Tools Industry Overview.
Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2021 through 2027, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.
Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Scope of Coverage
Research Objectives
The primary objectives in this analysis are:
To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Methodology & Sources
The publisher employs all current market and competitive intelligence techniques in order to ensure comprehensive research and analysis. The research methodology applies generally to all database services, published and custom research. It can also be modified to suit a project and the client's specific objectives.
Steps in the research methodology include:
Identification of Report/Client Objectives
Research program Development
Secondary Data Collection
Primary Data Collection/Interviews
Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis
Data Tabular Presentation, Visualization & Design
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
Milling Tools
End/Face Mills
Slot/Slit Mills
Plunge Mills
Contour Mills
Profiling
Threading
Micromachining
Helical
Other/Specialty
Turning Tools
ISO Turning
Parting/Grooving
Threading
Profiling
Micromachining
Other
Drilling Tools
Standard Depth Drilling
Deep Hole Drilling
Threading
Micromachining
Interchangeable Tip
Other
Other Cutting Tools
Dies
Taps
Burrs
Reamers
Other/Specialty
Tool Form
Indexable Inserts
Solid Cutting Tools
Workpiece Materials
Cast Irons (K)
Carbon Steels (P)
Stainless Steels (M)
High-Temperature/Super Alloys (S)
Hardened Materials (H)
Non-Ferrous Metals (N)
Composites
Other
Cutting Tool Grades
Cemented (Tungsten) Carbides
High-Speed Steel (HSS)
Ceramics
Cermets
cBN/PcBN
Diamond
Geographic Coverage
Brazil
China
CIS
France
Germany
India
Italy
Japan
Korea (South)
Russia
Spain
Switzerland
Taiwan
United Kingdom
United States
Other Asia/Pacific
Other EU
Other Europe
Other Latin America
Other NAFTA
Rest of World
End-User Industries
Aerospace
Automation & Machinery
Automotive
Chemical Processing
Communications
Construction
Consumer
Defense/Military
Die & Mold
Electronics
Energy/Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)
Food, Beverage & Agriculture
Home Appliances
Infrastructure
Job Shops
Machining General
Medical/Research
Oil, Gas & Mining
Paper & Pulp Industry
Textile Manufacturing
Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding)
Other
Applications Covered
Polishing/Lapping
Finishing/Deburring
Stock Removal
Grinding
Contouring
Planing
Sharpening
Boring
Other
Key Topics Covered:
Each section contains over 20 tables and graphs breaking the market down according to the following criteria:
General Market Conditions
Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2021-2027
Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption
Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand
Analysis of Distribution Channels
Key Market Trends by End-User Industry
Total Demand for Cutting Tools by End-User Industry ($MM): 2021-2027
Statistics & Overall Market
Percentage GDP
Growth Levels
Key Sectors
Production Capabilities
Key Producers by Industry
Government Regulation/Associations
Country Market by Product Application Type
Demand by Cutting Tool Product Type ($MM): 2021-2027
Milling
Turning
Drilling
Other
Country Market by Product Type
Demand by Cutting Tool Type ($MM): 2021-2027
Indexable
Solid
Trends by Tool Grade
Demand by Cutting Tool Grade ($MM): 2021-2027
High Speed Steel
Ceramics
Cermets
cBN/PcBN
Diamond
Competitive Analysis
Major Competitors by Country
Competitive Market Factors (e.g., pricing, product development...)
High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
General Conclusions
Industry Trends and Forecasts
Demand by Cutting Tools ($MM): 2021-2027
Historical Trends for the Global Cutting Tools Market
