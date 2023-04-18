Cutting Tools Global Report Volume Two 2023: Product & Application Analysis with Forecasts and Trends Through 2027
Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volume Two: Product & Application Analysis" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report - Volume Two - focuses on the cutting tools global market broken down by product/application type, i.e. milling, turning, drilling, and other tools. Each product is analyzed by consumption value ($mm) by country, end-user, tool type, application, workpiece material, and grade. Also included with an order is Volume One: Global Cutting Tools Industry Overview.
Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2021 through 2027, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.
Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.
Scope of Coverage
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Research Objectives
The primary objectives in this analysis are:
To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Methodology & Sources
The publisher employs all current market and competitive intelligence techniques in order to ensure comprehensive research and analysis. The research methodology applies generally to all database services, published and custom research. It can also be modified to suit a project and the client's specific objectives.
Steps in the research methodology include:
Identification of Report/Client Objectives
Research program Development
Secondary Data Collection
Primary Data Collection/Interviews
Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis
Data Tabular Presentation, Visualization & Design
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
Milling Tools
End/Face Mills
Slot/Slit Mills
Plunge Mills
Contour Mills
Profiling
Threading
Micromachining
Helical
Other/Specialty
Turning Tools
ISO Turning
Parting/Grooving
Threading
Profiling
Micromachining
Other
Drilling Tools
Standard Depth Drilling
Deep Hole Drilling
Threading
Micromachining
Interchangeable Tip
Other
Other Cutting Tools
Dies
Taps
Burrs
Reamers
Other/Specialty
Tool Form
Indexable Inserts
Solid Cutting Tools
Cutting Tool Grades
Cemented (Tungsten) Carbides
High-Speed Steel (HSS)
Ceramics
Cermets
cBN/PcBN
Diamond
Geographic Coverage
Brazil
China
CIS
France
Germany
India
Italy
Japan
Korea (South)
Russia
Spain
Switzerland
Taiwan
United Kingdom
United States
Other Asia/Pacific
Other EU
Other Europe
Other Latin America
Other NAFTA
Rest of World
Applications Covered
Polishing/Lapping
Finishing/Deburring
Stock Removal
Grinding
Contouring
Planing
Sharpening
Boring
Other
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Milling
Drivers & Trends in the Global Milling Market
Key Facts from 2021 & 2022
Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2021-2027
Market Trends by Region
CAGR 2021-2027: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period
Milling Tool Market by Product Type
Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Product Type: 2021-2027
End/Face Mills
Slot/Slit Mills
Plunge Mills
Contour Mills
Profiling
Threading
Micromachining
Helical
Other/Specialty
Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type
Milling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable
Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Tool Type: 2021-2027
Indexable
Solid
Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Milling Tools by Grade
Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Grade: 2021-2027
Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027
Milling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material
Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2021-2027
End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027
Milling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry
Key End-User Industries
High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2021-2027 by End-User
End-User Market by Consumption
Global Demand for Milling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2021-2027
Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2023 and Beyond
Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2021-2027
Section 2: Turning Tools
Drivers & Trends in the Global Turning Market
Key Facts from 2021 & 2022
Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2021-2027
Market Trends by Region
CAGR 2021-2027: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period
Turning Tool Market by Product Type
Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Product Type: 2021-2027
ISO Turning
Parting/Grooving
Threading
Profiling
Micromachining
Other
Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type
Turning Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable
Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Tool Type: 2021-2027
Indexable
Solid
Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Turning Tools by Grade
Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Grade: 2021-2027
Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027
Turning Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material
Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2021-2027
End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027
Turning Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry
Key End-User Industries
High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2021-2027 by End-User
End-User Market by Consumption
Global Demand for Turning Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2021-2027
Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2021-2027
Section 5: Drilling Tools
Drivers & Trends in the Global Drilling Market
Key Facts from 2021 & 2022
Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2021-2027
Market Trends by Region
CAGR 2021-2027: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period
Drilling Tool Market by Product Type
Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Product Type: 2021-2027
Standard Depth Drilling
Deep Hole Drilling
Threading
Micromachining
Interchangeable Tip
Other
Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type
Drilling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable
Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Tool Type: 2021-2027
Indexable
Solid
Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Drilling Tools by Grade
Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Grade: 2021-2027
Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027
Drilling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material
Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2021-2027
End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027
Drilling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry
Key End-User Industries
High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2021-2027 by End-User
End-User Market by Consumption
Global Demand for Drilling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2021-2027
Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2021-2027
Section 4: Other Tools
This section breaks down the market for other tool types. These includes solid tools, such as burrs, reamers, taps, and dies that are used in specific applications.
Drivers & Trends in the Global Other Market
Key Facts from 2021 & 2022
Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2021-2027
Market Trends by Region
CAGR 2021-2027: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period
Other Tool Market by Product Type
Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Product Type: 2021-2027
Dies
Taps
Burrs
Reamers
Other/Specialty
Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type
Other Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable
Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Tool Type: 2021-2027
Indexable
Solid
Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Other Tools by Grade
Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Grade: 2021-2027
Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027
Other Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material
Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2021-2027
End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027
Other Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry
Key End-User Industries
High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2021-2027 by End-User
End-User Market by Consumption
Global Demand for Other Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2021-2027
Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2021-2027
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqlnzz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900