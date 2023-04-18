Cutting Tools Global Report Volume Two 2023: Product & Application Analysis with Forecasts and Trends Through 2027

Company Logo

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volume Two: Product & Application Analysis" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report - Volume Two - focuses on the cutting tools global market broken down by product/application type, i.e. milling, turning, drilling, and other tools. Each product is analyzed by consumption value ($mm) by country, end-user, tool type, application, workpiece material, and grade. Also included with an order is Volume One: Global Cutting Tools Industry Overview.

Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2021 through 2027, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.

Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.

Scope of Coverage

The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.

Research Objectives

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Methodology & Sources

The publisher employs all current market and competitive intelligence techniques in order to ensure comprehensive research and analysis. The research methodology applies generally to all database services, published and custom research. It can also be modified to suit a project and the client's specific objectives.

Steps in the research methodology include:

Identification of Report/Client Objectives

Research program Development

Secondary Data Collection

Primary Data Collection/Interviews

Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis

Data Tabular Presentation, Visualization & Design

Product Types and Subtypes Covered

Milling Tools

End/Face Mills

Slot/Slit Mills

Plunge Mills

Contour Mills

Profiling

Threading

Micromachining

Helical

Other/Specialty

Turning Tools

ISO Turning

Parting/Grooving

Threading

Profiling

Micromachining

Other

Drilling Tools

Standard Depth Drilling

Deep Hole Drilling

Threading

Micromachining

Interchangeable Tip

Other

Other Cutting Tools

Dies

Taps

Burrs

Reamers

Other/Specialty

Tool Form

Indexable Inserts

Solid Cutting Tools

Cutting Tool Grades

Cemented (Tungsten) Carbides

High-Speed Steel (HSS)

Ceramics

Cermets

cBN/PcBN

Diamond

Geographic Coverage

Brazil

China

CIS

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Korea (South)

Russia

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Other Asia/Pacific

Other EU

Other Europe

Other Latin America

Other NAFTA

Rest of World

Applications Covered

Polishing/Lapping

Finishing/Deburring

Stock Removal

Grinding

Contouring

Planing

Sharpening

Boring

Other

Key Topics Covered:





Section 1: Milling

Drivers & Trends in the Global Milling Market

Key Facts from 2021 & 2022

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2021-2027

Market Trends by Region

CAGR 2021-2027: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery

High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Milling Tool Market by Product Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Product Type: 2021-2027

End/Face Mills

Slot/Slit Mills

Plunge Mills

Contour Mills

Profiling

Threading

Micromachining

Helical

Other/Specialty

Forecasts & Trends in Product Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Milling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Tool Type: 2021-2027

Indexable

Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Milling Tools by Grade

Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Grade: 2021-2027

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Milling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2021-2027

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Milling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

Key End-User Industries

High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2021-2027 by End-User

End-User Market by Consumption

Global Demand for Milling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2021-2027

Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2023 and Beyond

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2021-2027

Section 2: Turning Tools

Drivers & Trends in the Global Turning Market

Key Facts from 2021 & 2022

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2021-2027

Market Trends by Region

CAGR 2021-2027: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery

High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Turning Tool Market by Product Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Product Type: 2021-2027

ISO Turning

Parting/Grooving

Threading

Profiling

Micromachining

Other

Forecasts & Trends in Product Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Turning Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Tool Type: 2021-2027

Indexable

Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Turning Tools by Grade

Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Grade: 2021-2027

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Turning Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2021-2027

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Turning Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

Key End-User Industries

High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2021-2027 by End-User

End-User Market by Consumption

Global Demand for Turning Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2021-2027

Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2021-2027

Section 5: Drilling Tools

Drivers & Trends in the Global Drilling Market

Key Facts from 2021 & 2022

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2021-2027

Market Trends by Region

CAGR 2021-2027: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery

High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Drilling Tool Market by Product Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Product Type: 2021-2027

Standard Depth Drilling

Deep Hole Drilling

Threading

Micromachining

Interchangeable Tip

Other

Forecasts & Trends in Product Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Drilling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Tool Type: 2021-2027

Indexable

Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Drilling Tools by Grade

Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Grade: 2021-2027

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Drilling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2021-2027

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Drilling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

Key End-User Industries

High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2021-2027 by End-User

End-User Market by Consumption

Global Demand for Drilling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2021-2027

Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2021-2027

Section 4: Other Tools

This section breaks down the market for other tool types. These includes solid tools, such as burrs, reamers, taps, and dies that are used in specific applications.

Drivers & Trends in the Global Other Market

Key Facts from 2021 & 2022

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2021-2027

Market Trends by Region

CAGR 2021-2027: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery

High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Other Tool Market by Product Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Product Type: 2021-2027

Dies

Taps

Burrs

Reamers

Other/Specialty

Forecasts & Trends in Product Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Other Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Tool Type: 2021-2027

Indexable

Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Other Tools by Grade

Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Grade: 2021-2027

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Other Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2021-2027

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Other Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

Key End-User Industries

High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2021-2027 by End-User

End-User Market by Consumption

Global Demand for Other Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2021-2027

Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2021-2027



