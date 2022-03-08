U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

CV Sciences Adds +PlusCBD Relief Softgels to Wellness Line of CBD Products

·3 min read
New softgels deliver seven times more CBDA and CBD than original raw formula to support a healthy inflammatory response and to manage occasional soreness

CV Sciences Adds +PlusCBD Relief Softgels to Wellness Line of CBD Products

+PlusCBD Relief Softgels
+PlusCBD Relief Softgels

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced the addition of +PlusCBD Relief Softgels to its Wellness line of CBD products, joining our highly successful +PlusCBD Sleep & Calm Gummies.

+PlusCBD Relief Softgels deliver seven times more CBDA and CBD than the original +PlusCBD raw formula and feature Levagen®+ PEA, the CBD-like compound shown by clinical studies to be an alternative to ibuprofen. This highly optimized trio promotes a healthy inflammatory response and provides a safe alternative in helping to manage occasional soreness.

“We believe that +PlusCBD Relief Softgels contain the safest, purest and most effective source of CBD/CBDA available on the market today,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Science. “Our work at CV Sciences centers around the potential for CBD to transform our understanding of health, wellness and pain relief. The +PlusCBD Relief Softgels represent another step in our mission to offer innovative and safe alternatives to improve health, leveraging CBD/CBDA and PEA. Our product development team creates best-in-class, innovative products that suit individual preferences, address need states and help consumers benefit from CBD in the way that works best for them. Our Relief product is now available directly from our website www.pluscbdoil.com and soon from select retailers.”

About CV Sciences, Inc.
CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 8,400 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is one of the top-selling brands of hemp-derived CBD in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risk and uncertainties.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
ICR
Reed Anderson
646-277-1260
reed.anderson@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
ICR
Cory Ziskind
646-277-1232
cory.ziskind@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57df619a-f57d-409c-8385-25478808872f


