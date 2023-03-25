U.S. markets closed

CV SCIENCES, INC. TO ANNOUNCE YEAR END AND FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON MARCH 29, 2023

PR Newswire
·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed natural ingredients and products, today announced that it will release financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, before the stock market opens on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

(PRNewsfoto/CV Sciences, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/CV Sciences, Inc.)

The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvsciences.com/news-events or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1605512&tp_key=1a982e2640. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days. Investors interested in participating in the live call can also dial (877) 407-0784 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (201) 689-8560.  Please dial the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time due to increased demand for conference calls.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, April 5, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13737327.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products, which are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's PlusCBD™ branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are one of the top-selling brands of hemp extracts in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry.  CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company's products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company and regulatory standards and specifications.  With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov.  PlusCBD™ was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. The Company also operates a drug development program focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risk and uncertainties. CV Sciences does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. As a result, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

ir@cvsciences.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cv-sciences-inc-to-announce-year-end-and-fourth-quarter-2022-results-on-march-29-2023-301780256.html

SOURCE CV Sciences, Inc.

