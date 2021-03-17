U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.12
    +11.41 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,015.37
    +189.42 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,525.20
    +53.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,336.39
    +16.87 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.44
    -0.36 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.00
    +13.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.41 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1985
    +0.0076 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3966
    +0.0074 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8600
    -0.1280 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,536.12
    +2,192.91 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.17
    +53.02 (+4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,914.33
    -6.76 (-0.02%)
     

CVB Financial Corp. Announces 126th Consecutive Cash Dividend

CVB Financial Corp
·1 min read
ONTARIO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the “Company”) announced an eighteen cent ($0.18) per share cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2021. The dividend was approved at the Company’s regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on March 17, 2021. The dividend will be payable on or about April 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

“The Company’s strong levels of capital and liquidity, combined with its history of 175 consecutive quarters of profitability, has allowed us to pay cash dividends to our shareholders for 126 consecutive quarters,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $14 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Contact: David A. Brager
Chief Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030


