CVB Financial Corp. Announces 130th Consecutive Cash Dividend

ONTARIO, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the “Company”) announced an eighteen cent ($0.18) per share cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2022. The dividend was approved at the Company’s regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on March 23, 2022. The dividend will be payable on or about April 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 6, 2022.

“The Company’s strong levels of capital and liquidity, combined with its history of 179 consecutive quarters of profitability, has allowed us to pay cash dividends to our shareholders for 130 consecutive quarters,” said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $17 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and Central California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Contact: David A. Brager
President and Chief Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030


