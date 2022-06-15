U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.99
    +54.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.53
    +303.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.15
    +270.81 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.14
    +23.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.03
    -2.90 (-2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.50
    +24.00 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.77 (+3.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0449
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    +0.0174 (+1.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7960
    -1.6840 (-1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,786.64
    -231.50 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.43
    +16.19 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

CVB Financial Corp. Announces New Board Member

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CVB Financial Corp
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CVBF
CVB Financial Corp
CVB Financial Corp

ONTARIO, Calif., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”), the holding company for Citizens Business Bank (“CBB”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Sheehy as a Board Member. Ms. Sheehy was also named a Director of CBB. Her appointment increases the current total authorized board members for each of CVBF and CBB from eight to nine. Ms. Sheehy will serve as Chair of CVBF’s Audit Committee and as a member of CVBF’s Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, in addition to serving as a member of CBB’s Risk Management Committee, Balance Sheet Management Committee and Trust Services Committee.

“We are very pleased to welcome Kim Sheehy to join our Boards of Directors,” said Hal W. Oswalt, Chairman of the Boards of CVBF and CBB. “Kim’s recognized expertise in finance, accounting, financial analysis and technology will add to the depth and breadth of each of our Boards as CVBF and CBB continue to execute on our growth strategy. In addition, Kim’s current experience as a director and audit committee chair of several prominent public companies will position her to make immediate, positive contributions to our Boards’ deliberations and oversight. We are also proud of our continuing endeavor to enhance diversity on our Boards and throughout our organization.”

Ms. Sheehy is a seasoned financial executive with more than 30 years of successful experience across the telecommunications, technology, SaaS, data center, software development, and REIT industries. Throughout her distinguished career as an executive, she held senior leadership positions at companies including StackPath, CyrusOne and Cincinnati Bell.

Ms. Sheehy holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Cincinnati and is a Certified Public Accountant. In 2013, she was named CFO of the Year by the Dallas Business Journal.

Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with approximately $17 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and Central California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Safe Harbor
Certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations, growth projections, and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as “will likely result, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will” and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, all the risk factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contact: David A. Brager
President and Chief Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession F

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has been capturing headlines lately due to rumors that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) may be interested in acquiring the company. Roku gives users access to their streaming services through its platform, and its market capitalization has fallen more than $50 billion from its high. Note, however, that this is only speculation as neither Roku nor Netflix have substantiated the news.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • This Energy Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    If you are looking for a high-yield stock, Enterprise Products Partners fits the bill. And its distribution is well-protected.

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.75%, most since 1994, amid effort to slow inflation

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the most since 1994 on Wednesday, pushing its benchmark rate higher by 0.75% in a bid to slow inflation.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Cheapest Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    These highly profitable stocks are valued at just three to six times Wall Street's forecast earnings for 2023.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Meeting Starts; Elon Musk To Make Twitter Move; Apple Stock Up Amid MLS Deal

    The Dow Jones fell as the latest Fed meeting kicked off. Elon Musk is to make a Twitter move. Apple stock popped amid an MLS deal.