CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.20

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 22nd of January. This means the annual payment is 3.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

CVB Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, CVB Financial has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but CVB Financial's payout ratio of 47% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 1.1%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 49% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

CVB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.34, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See CVB Financial's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. CVB Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.0% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like CVB Financial's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CVB Financial that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

