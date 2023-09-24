CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.20

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will pay a dividend of $0.20 on the 19th of October. This means the annual payment is 4.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

CVB Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, CVB Financial has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but CVB Financial's payout ratio of 45% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 3.5% over the next 3 years. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 50% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

CVB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.34, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.9% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. CVB Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like CVB Financial's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CVB Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.