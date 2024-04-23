CVC Explores Options for €11 Billion Drugmaker Recordati

(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners is exploring options for its controlling stake in Italian drugmaker Recordati SpA, according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm is working with advisers and is in the early stages of studying alternatives including a potential sale or a combination with another business, the people said. It’s informally reaching out to some potential buyers to gauge their interest in a deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Shares of Recordati have gained about 27% in Milan trading over the past 12 months, giving the company a market value of about €11 billion ($12 billion). The Stoxx Europe 600 Health Care Index has risen about 4% over the period.

Deliberations are in the early stages and there is no guarantee any deal will result, they said. Representatives for CVC and Recordati declined to comment.

CVC bought a majority holding in Milan-based Recordati in 2018 from the founding family in a roughly €3 billion deal. The company’s products include treatments for cardiovascular illnesses, urological diseases and cough and cold.

