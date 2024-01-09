CVC Nears €900 Million Deal for German Vitamin Maker Sunday Natural

(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners is set to acquire Sunday Natural in a deal valuing the German vitamin and supplement maker at about €900 million ($983 million), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The deal could be announced in the coming days, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A representative for CVC declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Sunday Natural wasn’t immediately available for comment outside regular business hours in Germany.

Bridgepoint Group Plc and Partners Group Holding AG were also among potential bidders for the business, Bloomberg News reported last year.

Bankers are expecting an increase in private equity deals this year, with buyout firms under pressure to deploy funds and return cash to investors after a prolonged period of subdued activity.

Berlin-based Sunday Natural offers a range of plant-based foods and health products, ranging from protein shakes and natural sweeteners, to teas and essential oils, according to its website.

