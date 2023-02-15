U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

CVD Lab-grown Diamonds Market worth $15.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "CVD Lab-grown Diamonds Market by Type (Rough, Polished), Color, Application (Machine & Cutting Tools; Heat Sinks & Exchangers; Optical, Laser, & X-ray; Electronics; Healthcare Instruments; Gemstone), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to grow from USD 11.3 billion in 2022 to USD 15.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027. Major factors driving the growth of the CVD lab-grown diamond include increasing adoption among consumers, and demand from various growing applications such as electronics, machine & cutting tools, and others.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "CVD Lab-grown Diamonds Market"

275 – Tables
47 – Figures
226 – Pages

Download PD Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11040749

By type, the rough segment accounted for the highest share of CVD lab-grown diamond market during 2022 to 2027.

The rough segment, by type, in the market accounted for the highest share. Rough diamond has properties such as of thermal conductivity, broadband optical transparency, and hardness which makes it suitable to be used in various industrial applications such as heat sinks, optical solutions, and cutting tools, among others.

By color, the colorless segment accounted for the highest share of the CVD lab-grown diamond market from 2022 to 2027.

The colorless segment, by color, in this market accounted for the highest share. Colorless diamonds are used in heat sinks, exchangers, and jewelry applications. The demand for colorless diamonds is highest in the machine & cutting tools segment. These diamonds have a cost-effective manufacturing process, making them suitable for usage in abrasive industrial applications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=11040749

By application, the machine & cutting tools segment accounted for the highest share of the CVD lab-grown diamond market from 2022 to 2027.

The machine & cutting tools segment, by application, the market accounted for the highest share. As diamond is one of the hardest naturally available materials, it is largely being consumed for manufacturing machine & cutting tools. However, as CVD diamonds have identical properties to mined diamonds, they are swiftly replacing natural diamonds in these application areas. CVD diamond cutting tools are used in machining graphite, carbon fiber, and machining composite materials.

North America is the largest region in the CVD lab-grown diamond market.

North America accounted for the largest share in the CVD lab-grown diamonds market. The market of CVD lab-grown diamonds is driven by the growing demand from consumers in the US, majorly in the jewelry segment. Many consumers in North America region prefers lab-grown diamonds over natural diamond due to their eco-friendly characteristics.

De Beers Group (UK), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan), Goldiam (India), Adamas One Corp (US), Bhanderi Lab Grown Diamonds LLP (India), Hebei Plasma Diamond Technology Co., Ltd. (China), SP3 Diamond Technologies (US), Delaware Diamond Knives, Inc. (US), EDP Corporation (Japan), Tomei Diamond Corporation (Japan), Heyaru (Belgium), Beijing Worldia Diamond Tools Co., Ltd. (China), Ritani (US), and Shanghai Zhengshi Technology Co., Ltd.  (China) are the key players in CVD lab-grown diamond market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Mining, Minerals and Metals Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Dental Diamond Burs Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cvd-lab-grown-diamonds-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cvd-lab-grown-diamonds.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvd-lab-grown-diamonds-market-worth-15-9-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301747338.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

