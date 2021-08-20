U.S. markets closed

CVG Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Kristin Mathers will join CVG on September 1 as the new Chief Human Resources Officer.

Harold Bevis, President and CEO of CVG, said, “Kristin brings strong expertise with high-performing teams, talent management and cultural enhancement. We are excited that she is joining us at this early stage in our transformation into a higher-profit growth company.”

Ms. Mathers, said, “I am looking forward to working closely with the CVG team to continue to move the company forward, executing on our initiatives, and adding my expertise to the team.”

Ms. Mathers comes to CVG from Baker Hughes in Houston, Texas where she served most recently as Vice President of Talent Management with responsibility for all aspects of global talent acquisition, recruitment, succession & retention, leadership programs, and training & development. Ms. Mathers has been with Baker Hughes and its legacy parent, GE, for 21 years (since 2000) and has broad experience including HR leadership assignments in GE’s transportation business, appliance business, lighting business and headquarters. She has held progressively responsible roles within Baker Hughes as Head of North American Human Resources and Vice President of HR Transformation. Ms. Mathers holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

For further information, please contact IR@CVGRP.com.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets – the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. The company also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer
CVG
IR@CVGRP.com



