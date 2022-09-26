CVG Announces Participation in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference being held virtually on September 28 and 29, 2022.



Additionally, Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat, which will be available to view on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast can be accessed through the Investor section of the Company’s website at ir.cvggroup.com. The presentation materials will be posted on the Company’s website and will be archived there for a period of 30 days.

Management will also meet virtually with investors during the conference on September 29th. To register for the conference and arrange a virtual one-on-one meeting, please visit https://www.lythampartners.com/fall2022invreg/ .

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Littlefield

PR Specialist

Sarah.Littlefield@cvgrp.com

Source: Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.







