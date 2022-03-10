U.S. markets closed

CVG Announces Participation in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted by Barrington Research

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  CVGI
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow hosted by Barrington Research on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Management will meet virtually with investors to discuss the Company’s transformation strategy to drive sales diversification and improve profitability.

For further information, please contact IR@CVGRP.com.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of systems, assemblies and components to the global commercial vehicle market, the electric vehicle market, and the warehouse automation market. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer
CVG
IR@CVGRP.com


