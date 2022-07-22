CVG Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.



Toll-free participants dial (888) 396-8049 using conference code 14385257. International participants dial (416) 764-8646 using conference code 14385257. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 19, 2022. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (877) 674-7070 using access code 385257.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact:

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer

CVG

IR@CVGRP.com



