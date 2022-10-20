U.S. markets closed

CVG Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.
·1 min read
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.

Toll-free participants dial (888) 396-8049 using conference code 38941344. International participants dial (416) 764-8646 using conference code 38941344. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 10, 2022. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (877) 674-7070 using access code 941344.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ross Collins or Stephen Poe
Alpha IR Group
CVGI@alpha-ir.com


