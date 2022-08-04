CVG Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Quarterly Sales of $250.8 million, EPS $0.08, Adjusted EPS $0.13

Increased pricing with majority of our customers in second half of 2022

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (Compared with prior-year, where comparisons are noted)

Sales of $250.8 million, down $7.1 million or 2.8%.

Operating Income of $6.2 million. Adjusted operating income of $8.1 million, down $8.5 million or 51.2%.

Net income of $2.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Adjusted net income of $4.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, a decrease of $0.20 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million, down $9.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.9%.

New pricing began with the Company's largest customer on July 1, and with several other customers in 2022. The price increases are expected to benefit the Company's profitability in the second half of 2022 by approximately $15 million, and $30 million annually, depending on inflationary and other pressures.

The Company expects full year debt paydown to be $25 million to $40 million.

The Company continued to win new diversified business, especially in the Electric Vehicle market and has won 29 new business platforms year to date worth an estimated $104 million of new annualized business when fully ramped. Annualized new wins are now at over $300 million per year, centered in electrical systems for electric vehicles.



CVG made progress in Q2 2022 on multiple fronts including: improved pricing on existing business; execution of restructuring plan with associated cost savings; winning new business in targeted areas; a re-start of its profitable China business; and stabilization of the Company’s business in the Ukraine and Czech Republic region. With these changes, CVG expects profits and free cash flow to improve sequentially in the second half of 2022.

Core Business Optimization . CVG has a dual approach to optimize its core business with price increases and cost reduction. It has substantially renegotiated pricing agreements with a majority of customers with the new pricing taking effect in Q3 2022. The price increases are expected to add to the anticipated run-rate by more than $30 million annually, depending on inflationary and other pressures. The second half of 2022 is expected to benefit from approximately $15 million of increased pricing which is expected to improve profitability and free cash flow, depending on above mentioned inflationary and other pressures. CVG also continued execution of its restructuring plan which includes part regionalization, part vertical integration and a modest headcount reduction in July. The Company is offsetting rapid inflation increases with a price increase program and a cost-reduction program. This environment is expected to continue.

Win New Business Focused on Electrification. CVG is focused on strengthening its go-forward revenue profile and continued to win new business in the second quarter with most of the wins in the Electrical Systems segment. CVG has cumulatively won over $300 million of new annualized business in the last 30 months, when fully ramped up. The timing of the ramp-ups is tied into global supply chain constraints which has been hard to predict. The platform value of the new business is over $2 billion in lifetime revenue. CVG has a focused organic growth plan for each business, and is particularly focused on electrification and the Electric Vehicle industry. To accomplish this growth, the Company has developed and fielded over 100 new products in the last 30 months. The Company’s new business pipeline continues to grow and is now approximately $5 billion in size.

Debt Paydown and Improved Free Cash Flow . The aftermath of the global pandemic and cost inflation caused the Company to significantly invest into its working capital profile. This investment peaked in Q1 2022 and the Company generated free cash flow in Q2 2022 and expects to accelerate its free cash flow generation going forward. The Company expects its profits and free cash flow to continue to improve in the second half of 2022 and enable the Company to achieve its goal of paying down $25 to $40 million of debt for the full year.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVG, said, "We made significant progress in the second quarter on multiple fronts which, we believe, positions CVG for improved profitability and free cash flow generation for the balance of the year. This is despite the sudden pullback by an industry leader in the e-commerce fulfillment arena. This is a bellwether event for many market participants like CVG and is expected to continue for a year. In vehicle building, we are still in a difficult operating environment with many parts and labor shortages and continued inflation. However, we successfully renegotiated pricing with several customers which, prior to the renegotiation, suppressed profitability in the second half of 2021 and first half of 2022. The new pricing is expected to deliver approximately $15 million of improved profitability in the second half of 2022 and more than $30 million annually, depending on inflationary and other pressures. We remain committed to continue to renegotiate prices and lower our costs as we manage through this cycle. Additionally, our China facility has reopened, and our Ukrainian facility’s operations have improved during the quarter.

Lastly, there continues to be more demand than supply in the North American Class 8 truck market. As such, the Company expects to be able to increase its revenues by contributing to solving these operational problems. In summary, while we are in a tough operating environment for vehicle production and a pause in the warehouse automation business, we expect an improved performance for the third and fourth quarter to deliver stronger earnings, free cash generation and debt repayment.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

Second Quarter 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 250.8 $ 257.9 $ (7.1 ) (2.8 )% Gross profit $ 21.9 $ 34.4 $ (12.5 ) (36.3 )% Gross margin 8.7 % 13.3 % Adjusted gross profit 1 $ 23.3 $ 34.4 $ (11.1 ) (32.3 )% Adjusted gross margin 1 9.3 % 13.3 % Operating income (loss) $ 6.2 $ 16.3 $ (10.1 ) (62.0 )% Operating margin 2.5 % 6.3 % Adjusted operating income (loss) 1 $ 8.1 $ 16.6 $ (8.5 ) (51.2 )% Adjusted operating margin 1 3.2 % 6.4 % Net income (loss) $ 2.5 $ 5.1 $ (2.6 ) (51.0 )% Adjusted net income (loss)1 $ 4.3 $ 10.7 $ (6.4 ) (59.8 )% Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ (0.08 ) (50.0 )% Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 1 $ 0.13 $ 0.33 $ (0.20 ) (60.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 12.4 $ 21.6 $ (9.2 ) (42.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 4.9 % 8.5 % 1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation

Consolidated Results of Operations

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second quarter 2022 revenues were $250.8 million compared to $257.9 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 2.8%. The decrease in revenues is primarily driven by a volume decrease in Warehouse Automation, offset by increased pricing to offset material cost increases across all other segments. Foreign currency translation also unfavorably impacted second quarter of 2022 revenues by $4.8 million, or by 1.9%.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $6.2 million compared to $16.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income is primarily attributable to a lag in price-cost offsets, $2.9 million of new business startup costs and $1.8 million of restructuring expenses. The second quarter of 2022 adjusted operating income was $8.1 million, excluding special charges.

Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $2.1 million and $2.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net income was $2.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $5.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

At June 30, 2022, the Company had $31.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility, $28.5 million of cash and $117.8 million of availability from the revolving credit facility, resulting in total liquidity of $146.3 million.

Segment Results

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Vehicle Solutions Segment

Revenues in the second quarter 2022 were $142.8 million compared to $130.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 9.6%, primarily resulting from material cost pass-through.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.5 million compared to $8.2 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 81.7%, primarily driven by a lag in price-cost offsets and increased new business startup costs.

Warehouse Automation Segment

Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $28.5 million compared to $54.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 47.5% primarily due to lower demand levels.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million compared to $8.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower volumes. Adjusted operating income was $1.7 million, a decrease of 79.8%.

Electric Systems Segment

Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $47.3 million compared to $44.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 7.1%, primarily resulting from material cost pass-through and contributions from new business wins.

Operating income was $5.9 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income is primarily attributable to volumes and material cost pass-through. Adjusted operating income was $6.5 million, an increase of 108.1%.

Aftermarket and Accessories Segment

Revenues were $32.2 million compared to $29.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 10.2%, primarily resulting from material cost pass-through.

Operating income was $1.1 million compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income is primarily attributable to a lag in price-cost offsets. Adjusted operating income was $1.7 million, a decrease of 54.1%.

2022 Demand Outlook

According to ACT Research, 2022 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 305,000 units and Class 5-7 production are expected to be at 230,000 units. This outlook supports the Company’s 2022 outlook for vehicle products.

According to LogisticsIQ, demand for warehouse automation products is expected to grow approximately 15% annually through 2027. However, the North American industry is below the trendline at the moment due to an industry leader's actions to address its fulfillment overcapacity and excess operating expenses. This overhang is impacting the industry for the time being. However, the long term outlook supports demand for the Company's warehouse automation business.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues $ 250,849 $ 257,941 $ 495,223 $ 503,063 Cost of revenues 228,970 223,573 447,961 437,574 Gross profit 21,879 34,368 47,262 65,489 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,652 18,039 32,651 33,757 Operating income 6,227 16,329 14,611 31,732 Other (income) expense (167 ) (285 ) 874 (941 ) Interest expense 2,118 2,818 4,079 7,859 Loss on extinguishment of debt 921 7,155 921 7,155 Income before provision for income taxes 3,355 6,641 8,737 17,659 Provision for income taxes 870 1,546 2,270 4,074 Net income $ 2,485 $ 5,095 $ 6,467 $ 13,585 Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ 0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 32,237 31,458 32,152 31,361 Diluted 33,039 32,674 33,009 32,654

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

ASSETS June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets: Cash $ 28,500 $ 34,958 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $485 and $243, respectively 219,312 174,472 Inventories 150,025 141,045 Other current assets 19,066 20,201 Total current assets 416,903 370,676 Property, plant and equipment, net 65,275 63,126 Intangible assets, net 16,416 18,283 Deferred income taxes 24,470 24,108 Other assets, net 33,508 31,500 Total assets $ 556,572 $ 507,693 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 125,450 $ 101,915 Accrued liabilities and other 58,337 50,840 Current portion of long-term debt 8,750 9,375 Total current liabilities 192,537 162,130 Long-term debt 197,157 185,581 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 7,043 9,905 Other long-term liabilities 26,381 23,424 Total liabilities $ 423,118 $ 381,040 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding) $ — $ — Common stock, $0.01 par value ($60,000,000 shares authorized; 32,447,768 and 32,034,592 shares issued and outstanding respectively) 325 321 Treasury stock, at cost: 1,832,518 and 1,708,981 shares, respectively (14,084 ) (13,172 ) Additional paid-in capital 258,384 255,566 Retained deficit (67,157 ) (73,624 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,014 ) (42,438 ) Total stockholders’ equity 133,454 126,653 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 556,572 $ 507,693

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Vehicle

Solutions Warehouse

Automation Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Corporate/Other Total 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 142,785 $ 130,230 $ 28,547 $ 54,324 $ 47,345 $ 44,195 $ 32,172 $ 29,192 $ — $ — $ 250,849 $ 257,941 Gross profit 8,912 14,963 2,855 9,686 7,245 4,588 2,867 5,135 — (4 ) 21,879 34,368 Selling, general & administrative expenses 7,403 6,721 1,547 1,206 1,303 1,459 1,735 1,449 3,664 7,204 15,652 18,039 Operating income (loss) $ 1,509 $ 8,242 $ 1,308 $ 8,480 $ 5,942 $ 3,129 $ 1,132 $ 3,686 $ (3,664 ) $ (7,208 ) $ 6,227 $ 16,329





Six Months Ended June 30, Vehicle

Solutions Warehouse

Automation Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Corporate/Other Total 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 282,941 $ 254,572 $ 62,673 $ 98,696 $ 87,222 $ 90,657 $ 62,387 $ 59,138 $ — $ — $ 495,223 $ 503,063 Gross profit 21,817 28,771 7,846 15,126 10,647 10,912 6,952 10,720 — (40 ) 47,262 65,489 Selling, general & administrative expenses 13,990 13,046 2,871 2,738 2,942 2,927 3,199 2,871 9,649 12,175 32,651 33,757 Operating income (loss) $ 7,827 $ 15,725 $ 4,975 $ 12,388 $ 7,705 $ 7,985 $ 3,753 $ 7,849 $ (9,649 ) $ (12,215 ) $ 14,611 $ 31,732

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Gross profit $ 21,879 $ 34,368 $ 47,262 $ 65,489 Restructuring 1,455 — 2,349 — Adjusted gross profit $ 23,334 $ 34,368 $ 49,611 $ 65,489 % of revenues 9.3 % 13.3 % 10.0 % 13.0 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating income (loss) $ 6,227 $ 16,329 $ 14,611 $ 31,732 Restructuring 1,751 — 2,740 — Deferred consideration purchase accounting 119 120 238 368 Investigation — 200 — 394 Total operating income (loss) adjustments 1,870 320 2,978 762 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 8,097 $ 16,649 $ 17,589 $ 32,494 % of revenues 3.2 % 6.5 % 3.6 % 6.5 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,485 $ 5,095 $ 6,467 $ 13,585 Operating income (loss) adjustments 1,870 320 2,978 762 Loss on extinguishment of debt 921 7,155 921 7,155 Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts (424 ) — 251 — Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes1 (592 ) (1,869 ) (1,038 ) (1,979 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 4,260 $ 10,701 $ 9,579 $ 19,523 Diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ 0.42 Adjustments to diluted EPS $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.09 $ 0.18 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.13 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.60

1 Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,485 $ 5,095 $ 6,467 $ 13,585 Interest expense 2,118 2,818 4,079 7,859 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 870 1,546 2,270 4,074 Depreciation expense 3,719 3,807 7,294 7,588 Amortization expense 855 859 1,712 1,720 EBITDA $ 10,047 $ 14,125 $ 21,822 $ 34,826 % of revenues 4.0 % 5.5 % 4.4 % 6.9 % EBITDA adjustments Restructuring $ 1,751 $ — $ 2,740 $ — Deferred consideration purchase accounting 119 120 238 368 Loss on extinguishment of debt 921 7,155 921 7,155 Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts (424 ) — 251 — Investigation — 200 — 394 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,414 $ 21,600 $ 25,972 $ 42,743 % of revenues 4.9 % 8.4 % 5.2 % 8.5 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Vehicle

Solutions Warehouse

Automation Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 1,509 $ 1,308 $ 5,942 $ 1,132 $ (3,664 ) $ 6,227 Restructuring — 314 571 560 306 1,751 Deferred consideration purchase accounting — 119 — — — 119 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 1,509 $ 1,741 $ 6,513 $ 1,692 $ (3,358 ) $ 8,097 % of revenues 1.1 % 6.1 % 13.8 % 5.3 % 3.2 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Vehicle

Solutions Warehouse

Automation Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 7,827 $ 4,975 $ 7,705 $ 3,753 $ (9,649 ) $ 14,611 Restructuring 204 664 571 995 306 2,740 Deferred consideration purchase accounting — 238 — — — 238 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 8,031 $ 5,877 $ 8,276 $ 4,748 $ (9,343 ) $ 17,589 % of revenues 2.8 % 9.4 % 9.5 % 7.6 % 3.6 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Vehicle

Solutions Warehouse

Automation Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 8,242 $ 8,480 $ 3,129 $ 3,686 $ (7,208 ) $ 16,329 Deferred consideration purchase accounting — 120 — — — 120 Investigation — — — — 200 200 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 8,242 $ 8,600 $ 3,129 $ 3,686 $ (7,008 ) $ 16,649 % of revenues 6.3 % 15.8 % 7.1 % 12.6 % 6.5 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Vehicle

Solutions Warehouse

Automation Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 15,725 $ 12,388 $ 7,985 $ 7,849 $ (12,215 ) $ 31,732 Deferred consideration purchase accounting — 368 — — — 368 Investigation — — — — 394 394 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 15,725 $ 12,756 $ 7,985 $ 7,849 $ (11,821 ) $ 32,494 % of revenues 6.2 % 12.9 % 8.8 % 13.3 % 6.5 %





Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.



