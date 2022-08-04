U.S. markets closed

CVG Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.
·20 min read
Quarterly Sales of $250.8 million, EPS $0.08, Adjusted EPS $0.13
Increased pricing with majority of our customers in second half of 2022

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (Compared with prior-year, where comparisons are noted)

  • Sales of $250.8 million, down $7.1 million or 2.8%.

  • Operating Income of $6.2 million. Adjusted operating income of $8.1 million, down $8.5 million or 51.2%.

  • Net income of $2.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Adjusted net income of $4.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, a decrease of $0.20 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million, down $9.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.9%.

  • New pricing began with the Company's largest customer on July 1, and with several other customers in 2022. The price increases are expected to benefit the Company's profitability in the second half of 2022 by approximately $15 million, and $30 million annually, depending on inflationary and other pressures.

  • The Company expects full year debt paydown to be $25 million to $40 million.

  • The Company continued to win new diversified business, especially in the Electric Vehicle market and has won 29 new business platforms year to date worth an estimated $104 million of new annualized business when fully ramped. Annualized new wins are now at over $300 million per year, centered in electrical systems for electric vehicles.

CVG made progress in Q2 2022 on multiple fronts including: improved pricing on existing business; execution of restructuring plan with associated cost savings; winning new business in targeted areas; a re-start of its profitable China business; and stabilization of the Company’s business in the Ukraine and Czech Republic region. With these changes, CVG expects profits and free cash flow to improve sequentially in the second half of 2022.

Core Business Optimization. CVG has a dual approach to optimize its core business with price increases and cost reduction. It has substantially renegotiated pricing agreements with a majority of customers with the new pricing taking effect in Q3 2022. The price increases are expected to add to the anticipated run-rate by more than $30 million annually, depending on inflationary and other pressures. The second half of 2022 is expected to benefit from approximately $15 million of increased pricing which is expected to improve profitability and free cash flow, depending on above mentioned inflationary and other pressures. CVG also continued execution of its restructuring plan which includes part regionalization, part vertical integration and a modest headcount reduction in July. The Company is offsetting rapid inflation increases with a price increase program and a cost-reduction program. This environment is expected to continue.

Win New Business Focused on Electrification. CVG is focused on strengthening its go-forward revenue profile and continued to win new business in the second quarter with most of the wins in the Electrical Systems segment. CVG has cumulatively won over $300 million of new annualized business in the last 30 months, when fully ramped up. The timing of the ramp-ups is tied into global supply chain constraints which has been hard to predict. The platform value of the new business is over $2 billion in lifetime revenue. CVG has a focused organic growth plan for each business, and is particularly focused on electrification and the Electric Vehicle industry. To accomplish this growth, the Company has developed and fielded over 100 new products in the last 30 months. The Company’s new business pipeline continues to grow and is now approximately $5 billion in size.

Debt Paydown and Improved Free Cash Flow. The aftermath of the global pandemic and cost inflation caused the Company to significantly invest into its working capital profile. This investment peaked in Q1 2022 and the Company generated free cash flow in Q2 2022 and expects to accelerate its free cash flow generation going forward. The Company expects its profits and free cash flow to continue to improve in the second half of 2022 and enable the Company to achieve its goal of paying down $25 to $40 million of debt for the full year.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVG, said, "We made significant progress in the second quarter on multiple fronts which, we believe, positions CVG for improved profitability and free cash flow generation for the balance of the year. This is despite the sudden pullback by an industry leader in the e-commerce fulfillment arena. This is a bellwether event for many market participants like CVG and is expected to continue for a year. In vehicle building, we are still in a difficult operating environment with many parts and labor shortages and continued inflation. However, we successfully renegotiated pricing with several customers which, prior to the renegotiation, suppressed profitability in the second half of 2021 and first half of 2022. The new pricing is expected to deliver approximately $15 million of improved profitability in the second half of 2022 and more than $30 million annually, depending on inflationary and other pressures. We remain committed to continue to renegotiate prices and lower our costs as we manage through this cycle. Additionally, our China facility has reopened, and our Ukrainian facility’s operations have improved during the quarter.

Lastly, there continues to be more demand than supply in the North American Class 8 truck market. As such, the Company expects to be able to increase its revenues by contributing to solving these operational problems. In summary, while we are in a tough operating environment for vehicle production and a pause in the warehouse automation business, we expect an improved performance for the third and fourth quarter to deliver stronger earnings, free cash generation and debt repayment.”

Second Quarter Financial Results
(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

 

Second Quarter

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Revenues

$

250.8

 

 

$

257.9

 

 

$

(7.1

)

 

(2.8

)%

Gross profit

$

21.9

 

 

$

34.4

 

 

$

(12.5

)

 

(36.3

)%

Gross margin

 

8.7

%

 

 

13.3

%

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross profit 1

$

23.3

 

 

$

34.4

 

 

$

(11.1

)

 

(32.3

)%

Adjusted gross margin 1

 

9.3

%

 

 

13.3

%

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

$

6.2

 

 

$

16.3

 

 

$

(10.1

)

 

(62.0

)%

Operating margin

 

2.5

%

 

 

6.3

%

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income (loss) 1

$

8.1

 

 

$

16.6

 

 

$

(8.5

)

 

(51.2

)%

Adjusted operating margin 1

 

3.2

%

 

 

6.4

%

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

2.5

 

 

$

5.1

 

 

$

(2.6

)

 

(51.0

)%

Adjusted net income (loss)1

$

4.3

 

 

$

10.7

 

 

$

(6.4

)

 

(59.8

)%

Earnings (loss) per share, diluted

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.08

)

 

(50.0

)%

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 1

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

(0.20

)

 

(60.6

)%

Adjusted EBITDA 1

$

12.4

 

 

$

21.6

 

 

$

(9.2

)

 

(42.6

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin 1

 

4.9

%

 

 

8.5

%

 

 

 

 

1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Results of Operations

Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Second quarter 2022 revenues were $250.8 million compared to $257.9 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 2.8%. The decrease in revenues is primarily driven by a volume decrease in Warehouse Automation, offset by increased pricing to offset material cost increases across all other segments. Foreign currency translation also unfavorably impacted second quarter of 2022 revenues by $4.8 million, or by 1.9%.

  • Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $6.2 million compared to $16.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income is primarily attributable to a lag in price-cost offsets, $2.9 million of new business startup costs and $1.8 million of restructuring expenses. The second quarter of 2022 adjusted operating income was $8.1 million, excluding special charges.

  • Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $2.1 million and $2.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

  • Net income was $2.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $5.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

At June 30, 2022, the Company had $31.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility, $28.5 million of cash and $117.8 million of availability from the revolving credit facility, resulting in total liquidity of $146.3 million.

Segment Results

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Vehicle Solutions Segment

  • Revenues in the second quarter 2022 were $142.8 million compared to $130.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 9.6%, primarily resulting from material cost pass-through.

  • Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.5 million compared to $8.2 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 81.7%, primarily driven by a lag in price-cost offsets and increased new business startup costs.

Warehouse Automation Segment

  • Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $28.5 million compared to $54.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 47.5% primarily due to lower demand levels.

  • Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million compared to $8.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower volumes. Adjusted operating income was $1.7 million, a decrease of 79.8%.

Electric Systems Segment

  • Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $47.3 million compared to $44.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 7.1%, primarily resulting from material cost pass-through and contributions from new business wins.

  • Operating income was $5.9 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income is primarily attributable to volumes and material cost pass-through. Adjusted operating income was $6.5 million, an increase of 108.1%.

Aftermarket and Accessories Segment

  • Revenues were $32.2 million compared to $29.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 10.2%, primarily resulting from material cost pass-through.

  • Operating income was $1.1 million compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income is primarily attributable to a lag in price-cost offsets. Adjusted operating income was $1.7 million, a decrease of 54.1%.

2022 Demand Outlook

According to ACT Research, 2022 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 305,000 units and Class 5-7 production are expected to be at 230,000 units. This outlook supports the Company’s 2022 outlook for vehicle products.

According to LogisticsIQ, demand for warehouse automation products is expected to grow approximately 15% annually through 2027. However, the North American industry is below the trendline at the moment due to an industry leader's actions to address its fulfillment overcapacity and excess operating expenses. This overhang is impacting the industry for the time being. However, the long term outlook supports demand for the Company's warehouse automation business.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. During the conference call, management intends to reference the Q2 2022 Earnings Call Presentation posted on the "Investors" section of CVG's website. To participate, dial (888) 396-8049 using conference code 14385257. International participants dial (416) 764-8646 using conference code 14385257.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (877) 674-7070 using access code 385257.

Company Contact

Christopher H. Bohnert
Chief Financial Officer
CVG
IR@cvgrp.com

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets, including the short-term and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction equipment business, the Company’s prospects in the wire harness, warehouse automation and electric vehicle markets, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.


COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

Revenues

$

250,849

 

 

$

257,941

 

 

$

495,223

 

$

503,063

 

Cost of revenues

 

228,970

 

 

 

223,573

 

 

 

447,961

 

 

437,574

 

Gross profit

 

21,879

 

 

 

34,368

 

 

 

47,262

 

 

65,489

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

15,652

 

 

 

18,039

 

 

 

32,651

 

 

33,757

 

Operating income

 

6,227

 

 

 

16,329

 

 

 

14,611

 

 

31,732

 

Other (income) expense

 

(167

)

 

 

(285

)

 

 

874

 

 

(941

)

Interest expense

 

2,118

 

 

 

2,818

 

 

 

4,079

 

 

7,859

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

921

 

 

 

7,155

 

 

 

921

 

 

7,155

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

3,355

 

 

 

6,641

 

 

 

8,737

 

 

17,659

 

Provision for income taxes

 

870

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

2,270

 

 

4,074

 

Net income

$

2,485

 

 

$

5,095

 

 

$

6,467

 

$

13,585

 

Earnings per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.20

 

$

0.43

 

Diluted

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.20

 

$

0.42

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

32,237

 

 

 

31,458

 

 

 

32,152

 

 

31,361

 

Diluted

 

33,039

 

 

 

32,674

 

 

 

33,009

 

 

32,654

 

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

ASSETS

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash

$

28,500

 

 

$

34,958

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $485 and $243, respectively

 

219,312

 

 

 

174,472

 

Inventories

 

150,025

 

 

 

141,045

 

Other current assets

 

19,066

 

 

 

20,201

 

Total current assets

 

416,903

 

 

 

370,676

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

65,275

 

 

 

63,126

 

Intangible assets, net

 

16,416

 

 

 

18,283

 

Deferred income taxes

 

24,470

 

 

 

24,108

 

Other assets, net

 

33,508

 

 

 

31,500

 

Total assets

$

556,572

 

 

$

507,693

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

125,450

 

 

$

101,915

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

58,337

 

 

 

50,840

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

8,750

 

 

 

9,375

 

Total current liabilities

 

192,537

 

 

 

162,130

 

Long-term debt

 

197,157

 

 

 

185,581

 

Pension and other post-retirement benefits

 

7,043

 

 

 

9,905

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

26,381

 

 

 

23,424

 

Total liabilities

$

423,118

 

 

$

381,040

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding)

$

 

 

$

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value ($60,000,000 shares authorized; 32,447,768 and 32,034,592 shares issued and outstanding respectively)

 

325

 

 

 

321

 

Treasury stock, at cost: 1,832,518 and 1,708,981 shares, respectively

 

(14,084

)

 

 

(13,172

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

258,384

 

 

 

255,566

 

Retained deficit

 

(67,157

)

 

 

(73,624

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(44,014

)

 

 

(42,438

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

133,454

 

 

 

126,653

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

556,572

 

 

$

507,693

 

 

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Vehicle
Solutions

 

Warehouse
Automation

 

Electrical
Systems

 

Aftermarket and
Accessories

 

Corporate/Other

 

Total

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues

$

142,785

 

$

130,230

 

$

28,547

 

$

54,324

 

$

47,345

 

$

44,195

 

$

32,172

 

$

29,192

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

250,849

 

$

257,941

Gross profit

 

8,912

 

 

14,963

 

 

2,855

 

 

9,686

 

 

7,245

 

 

4,588

 

 

2,867

 

 

5,135

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

21,879

 

 

34,368

Selling, general & administrative expenses

 

7,403

 

 

6,721

 

 

1,547

 

 

1,206

 

 

1,303

 

 

1,459

 

 

1,735

 

 

1,449

 

 

3,664

 

 

 

7,204

 

 

 

15,652

 

 

18,039

Operating income (loss)

$

1,509

 

$

8,242

 

$

1,308

 

$

8,480

 

$

5,942

 

$

3,129

 

$

1,132

 

$

3,686

 

$

(3,664

)

 

$

(7,208

)

 

$

6,227

 

$

16,329


 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Vehicle
Solutions

 

Warehouse
Automation

 

Electrical
Systems

 

Aftermarket and
Accessories

 

Corporate/Other

 

Total

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues

$

282,941

 

$

254,572

 

$

62,673

 

$

98,696

 

$

87,222

 

$

90,657

 

$

62,387

 

$

59,138

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

495,223

 

$

503,063

Gross profit

 

21,817

 

 

28,771

 

 

7,846

 

 

15,126

 

 

10,647

 

 

10,912

 

 

6,952

 

 

10,720

 

 

 

 

 

(40

)

 

 

47,262

 

 

65,489

Selling, general & administrative expenses

 

13,990

 

 

13,046

 

 

2,871

 

 

2,738

 

 

2,942

 

 

2,927

 

 

3,199

 

 

2,871

 

 

9,649

 

 

 

12,175

 

 

 

32,651

 

 

33,757

Operating income (loss)

$

7,827

 

$

15,725

 

$

4,975

 

$

12,388

 

$

7,705

 

$

7,985

 

$

3,753

 

$

7,849

 

$

(9,649

)

 

$

(12,215

)

 

$

14,611

 

$

31,732

 

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

Gross profit

$

21,879

 

 

$

34,368

 

 

$

47,262

 

 

$

65,489

 

Restructuring

 

1,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,349

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross profit

$

23,334

 

 

$

34,368

 

 

$

49,611

 

 

$

65,489

 

% of revenues

 

9.3

%

 

 

13.3

%

 

 

10.0

%

 

 

13.0

%


 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

Operating income (loss)

$

6,227

 

 

$

16,329

 

 

$

14,611

 

 

$

31,732

 

Restructuring

 

1,751

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,740

 

 

 

 

Deferred consideration purchase accounting

 

119

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

238

 

 

 

368

 

Investigation

 

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

 

 

 

394

 

Total operating income (loss) adjustments

 

1,870

 

 

 

320

 

 

 

2,978

 

 

 

762

 

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

8,097

 

 

$

16,649

 

 

$

17,589

 

 

$

32,494

 

% of revenues

 

3.2

%

 

 

6.5

%

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

6.5

%


 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

Net income (loss)

$

2,485

 

 

$

5,095

 

 

$

6,467

 

 

$

13,585

 

Operating income (loss) adjustments

 

1,870

 

 

 

320

 

 

 

2,978

 

 

 

762

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

921

 

 

 

7,155

 

 

 

921

 

 

 

7,155

 

Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts

 

(424

)

 

 

 

 

 

251

 

 

 

 

Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes1

 

(592

)

 

 

(1,869

)

 

 

(1,038

)

 

 

(1,979

)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

4,260

 

 

$

10,701

 

 

$

9,579

 

 

$

19,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.42

 

Adjustments to diluted EPS

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.18

 

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.60

 

1 Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

Net income (loss)

$

2,485

 

 

$

5,095

 

 

$

6,467

 

 

$

13,585

 

Interest expense

 

2,118

 

 

 

2,818

 

 

 

4,079

 

 

 

7,859

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

870

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

2,270

 

 

 

4,074

 

Depreciation expense

 

3,719

 

 

 

3,807

 

 

 

7,294

 

 

 

7,588

 

Amortization expense

 

855

 

 

 

859

 

 

 

1,712

 

 

 

1,720

 

EBITDA

$

10,047

 

 

$

14,125

 

 

$

21,822

 

 

$

34,826

 

% of revenues

 

4.0

%

 

 

5.5

%

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring

$

1,751

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,740

 

 

$

 

Deferred consideration purchase accounting

 

119

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

238

 

 

 

368

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

921

 

 

 

7,155

 

 

 

921

 

 

 

7,155

 

Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts

 

(424

)

 

 

 

 

 

251

 

 

 

 

Investigation

 

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

 

 

 

394

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,414

 

 

$

21,600

 

 

$

25,972

 

 

$

42,743

 

% of revenues

 

4.9

%

 

 

8.4

%

 

 

5.2

%

 

 

8.5

%


 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

 

Vehicle
Solutions

 

Warehouse
Automation

 

Electrical
Systems

 

Aftermarket and
Accessories

 

Corporate/Other

 

Total

Operating income (loss)

$

1,509

 

 

$

1,308

 

 

$

5,942

 

 

$

1,132

 

 

$

(3,664

)

 

$

6,227

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

 

314

 

 

 

571

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

306

 

 

 

1,751

 

Deferred consideration purchase accounting

 

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

119

 

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

1,509

 

 

$

1,741

 

 

$

6,513

 

 

$

1,692

 

 

$

(3,358

)

 

$

8,097

 

% of revenues

 

1.1

%

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

5.3

%

 

 

 

 

3.2

%


 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

 

Vehicle
Solutions

 

Warehouse
Automation

 

Electrical
Systems

 

Aftermarket and
Accessories

 

Corporate/Other

 

Total

Operating income (loss)

$

7,827

 

 

$

4,975

 

 

$

7,705

 

 

$

3,753

 

 

$

(9,649

)

 

$

14,611

 

Restructuring

 

204

 

 

 

664

 

 

 

571

 

 

 

995

 

 

 

306

 

 

 

2,740

 

Deferred consideration purchase accounting

 

 

 

 

238

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

238

 

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

8,031

 

 

$

5,877

 

 

$

8,276

 

 

$

4,748

 

 

$

(9,343

)

 

$

17,589

 

% of revenues

 

2.8

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

9.5

%

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

 

 

3.6

%


 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Vehicle
Solutions

 

Warehouse
Automation

 

Electrical
Systems

 

Aftermarket and
Accessories

 

Corporate/Other

 

Total

Operating income (loss)

$

8,242

 

 

$

8,480

 

 

$

3,129

 

 

$

3,686

 

 

$

(7,208

)

 

$

16,329

 

Deferred consideration purchase accounting

 

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

120

 

Investigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

200

 

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

8,242

 

 

$

8,600

 

 

$

3,129

 

 

$

3,686

 

 

$

(7,008

)

 

$

16,649

 

% of revenues

 

6.3

%

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

7.1

%

 

 

12.6

%

 

 

 

 

6.5

%


 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Vehicle
Solutions

 

Warehouse
Automation

 

Electrical
Systems

 

Aftermarket and
Accessories

 

Corporate/Other

 

Total

Operating income (loss)

$

15,725

 

 

$

12,388

 

 

$

7,985

 

 

$

7,849

 

 

$

(12,215

)

 

$

31,732

 

Deferred consideration purchase accounting

 

 

 

 

368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

368

 

Investigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

394

 

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

15,725

 

 

$

12,756

 

 

$

7,985

 

 

$

7,849

 

 

$

(11,821

)

 

$

32,494

 

% of revenues

 

6.2

%

 

 

12.9

%

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

13.3

%

 

 

 

 

6.5

%


Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.


