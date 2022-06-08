U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

CVPR 2022 Program to Reveal New Research on Computer Vision, AI, and Machine Learning at the 19 - 24 June 2022 Global Conference

·3 min read

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) conference—the largest worldwide event exploring artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision research and applications—will take place from 19-24 June 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually. Featuring keynote speakers, presentations, tutorials, a panel session, and workshops all delivered by leading authors, academics, and experts, the event is expected to attract more than 7,500 attendees.

Taking place June 19-24, CVPR 2022 will feature keynote speakers, presentations, tutorials, a panel session, and workshops all delivered by leading authors, academics, and experts.

Registration is open now: https://na.eventscloud.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=672829&?source=pr

The 2022 CVPR keynote speakers are:

  • Josh Tennebaum - Professor, Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

  • Xuedong Huang - Technical Fellow, Chief Technology Officer Azure AI

  • Kavita Bala - Dean, Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science, Cornell University

A panel titled "Embodied Computer Vision" will take place on June 24 and feature Martial Hebert, Carnegie Mellon University, as the moderator, with panelists including Kristen Grauman, University of Texas, Austin, and Meta AI; Nicholas Roy, Zoox, and MIT; and Michael Ryoo, Stonybrook University and Google.

Details on the full CVPR 2022 schedule can be found on the conference website under the CVPR program menu.

CVPR 2022 conference program summary:

  • June 19, 20, 2022 – Workshops

  • June 21 - 24 – Main Conference

  • June 21 - 23 – Expo

Hosted by the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) and the Computer Vision Foundation (CVF), CVPR is the premier annual computer vision event comprising the main conference and several co-located workshops and short courses. Held as a hybrid event, CVPR 2022 will hold an in-person program at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and will provide virtual attendance options. The conference content hosted on the virtual platform will be available exclusively to CVPR 2022 registered attendees. The conference proceedings will be publicly available via the CVF website, with the final version posted to IEEE Xplore after the conference.

Interested individuals can still register for CVPR at CVPR Registration.

Accredited members of the media can register for the CVPR virtual conference at CVPR Media Center.

About CVPR 

The Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR)  is the premier annual computer vision and pattern recognition conference. With first-in-class technical content, the main program, tutorials, workshops, a leading-edge expo, and attended by more than 7,500 people annually, CVPR creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for networking, recruiting, inspiration, and motivation.

About the IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional careers. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, the IEEE Computer Society offers international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, and training programs.

About the Computer Vision Foundation

The Computer Vision Foundation is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster and support research on all aspects of computer vision. Together with the IEEE Computer Society, it co-sponsors the two largest computer vision conferences: CVPR and the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvpr-2022-program-to-reveal-new-research-on-computer-vision-ai-and-machine-learning-at-the-19---24-june-2022-global-conference-301564286.html

SOURCE IEEE Computer Society

