CVR Energy (CVI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with CVR Energy (CVI) standing at $32.82, reflecting a +0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.05%.

The the stock of diversified holding company has fallen by 11.28% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of CVR Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.13, showcasing a 90.97% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.98 billion, indicating a 13.5% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.73 per share and a revenue of $8.32 billion, signifying shifts of -51.6% and -9.99%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CVR Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.81% higher. CVR Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, CVR Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.63.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

