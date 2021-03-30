U.S. markets closed

CVR Energy Files Definitive Proxy Statement Relating to Delek US Holdings’ Annual Meeting

Vote “FOR” the CVR Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card Today!

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) today announced that it and its affiliates (“CVR”) filed their definitive proxy statement in connection with the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (“Delek”), which is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., central daylight savings time, and will be held virtually. All stockholders of record of Delek at the close of business on March 18, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. CVR Energy, Inc. is the largest stockholder of Delek, with ownership of approximately 14.8% of Delek’s outstanding common shares.

CVR has nominated 3 candidates – Randall D. Balhorn, George J. Damiris and Robert Edward Kent, Jr. – for election to Delek’s board. CVR believes that change in Delek’s board composition is necessary and that CVR’s three highly qualified individuals with extensive operational and industrial experience will operate in the best interests of all of Delek’s stockholders.

If you have already provided Delek with a proxy, you may revoke it by executing a later dated GOLD proxy card.

If you have any questions, require assistance in voting your GOLD proxy card, or need additional copies of our proxy materials, please contact our proxy solicitor, Harkins Kovler, LLC, at the phone numbers listed below or by email:


Harkins Kovler, LLC
3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor
New York, NY 10019
Banks and Brokerage Firms Please Call Collect: (212) 468-5380
All Others Call Toll Free: (800) 326-5997
Email: DK@harkinskovler.com

Additional Information and Where to Find it; Participants in the Solicitation

CVR ENEGY, INC. AND AFFILIATES HAVE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, AND MAILED TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC., A DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND A GOLD PROXY CARD IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR USE AT THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. SECURITY HOLDERS OF DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. ARE ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND RELATED MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION, INCLUDING INFORMATION RELATED TO THE PARTICIPANTS IN SUCH PROXY SOLICITATION.

COPIES OF THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND GOLD PROXY CARD ARE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE AT THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION'S WEBSITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV. INFORMATION RELATING TO THE PARTICIPANTS IN SUCH PROXY SOLICITATION IS CONTAINED IN THE SCHEDULE 14A FILED BY CVR ENERGY, INC. AND AFFILIATES WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ON MARCH 30, 2021.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE INFORMATION

THIS LETTER CONTAINS OUR CURRENT VIEWS ON THE VALUE OF SECURITIES OF DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. OUR VIEWS ARE BASED ON OUR OWN ANALYSIS OF PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND ASSUMPTIONS WE BELIEVE TO BE REASONABLE. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THE INFORMATION WE CONSIDERED AND ANALYZED IS ACCURATE OR COMPLETE. SIMILARLY, THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT OUR ASSUMPTIONS ARE CORRECT. THE ACTUAL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM OUR ASSUMPTIONS AND ANALYSIS.

OUR VIEWS AND OUR HOLDINGS COULD CHANGE AT ANY TIME. WE MAY SELL ANY OR ALL OF OUR LONG POSITIONS, OR INCREASE OUR LONG EXPOSURE BY PURCHASING ADDITIONAL SECURITIES. WE MAY TAKE ANY OF THESE OR OTHER ACTIONS REGARDING DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. WITHOUT UPDATING THIS LETTER OR PROVIDING ANY NOTICE WHATSOEVER OF ANY SUCH CHANGES (EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE LAW).

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED ABOVE IS NOT AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS INVESTMENT ADVICE AND DOES NOT PURPORT TO BE AND DOES NOT EXPRESS ANY OPINION AS TO THE PRICE AT WHICH THE SECURITIES OF DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. MAY TRADE AT ANY TIME. THE INFORMATION AND OPINIONS PROVIDED ABOVE SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN AS SPECIFIC ADVICE ON THE MERITS OF ANY INVESTMENT DECISION. INVESTORS SHOULD MAKE THEIR OWN DECISIONS REGARDING DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. AND THEIR PROSPECTS BASED ON SUCH INVESTORS’ OWN REVIEW OF PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE INFORMATION CONTAINED ABOVE. NEITHER CVR ENERGY, INC. NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES ACCEPTS ANY LIABILITY WHATSOEVER FOR ANY DIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL LOSS HOWSOEVER ARISING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, FROM ANY USE OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED ABOVE.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this letter are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indications of future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or actual performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “continue,” “strategy,” “position” or the negative of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations set forth in this letter include, among other things, the factors identified under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as the factors identified in Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s other public filings. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of such factors, and we are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About CVR Energy, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 36 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.


