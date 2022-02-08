U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

CVR Energy to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2021 Earnings Results

CVR Partners, LP
·1 min read
  • CVI

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, before the open of New York Stock Exchange trading. The Company also will host a teleconference call on Tuesday, February 22, at 1 p.m. Eastern to discuss these results.

This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3cxbsksd. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13726866.

CVR Energy’s fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at www.CVREnergy.com.

About CVR Energy, Inc.
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 36 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Richard Roberts
CVR Energy, Inc.
(281) 207-3205
InvestorRelations@CVREnergy.com

Media Relations:
Brandee Stephens
CVR Energy, Inc.
(281) 207-3516
MediaRelations@CVREnergy.com


