CVRx, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CVRX) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

CVRx, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CVRX) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 7.8x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the Medical Equipment industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios below 2.9x and even P/S below 0.9x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

What Does CVRx's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for CVRx as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

How Is CVRx's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like CVRx's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 86% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 43% each year during the coming three years according to the six analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 11% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why CVRx is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our look into CVRx shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

