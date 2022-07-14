U.S. markets closed

CVRx to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call

CVRx, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  CVRX
CVRx, Inc.
CVRx, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Thursday, July 28th, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8r349o6o. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, participants may register for the call here. While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of Barostim™, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
ICR Westwicke
443-213-0501
ir@cvrx.com

Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval
Finn Partners
212-867-1762
erich.sandoval@finnpartners.com


