CVS to close store in Bloomington. Find out when and where.

A customer walks into the CVS at 510 S College Mall Road as another pulls into a parking space on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

CVS will close one of its pharmacies on Bloomington’s east side as part of the company’s effort to reduce underperforming stores that are in close proximity to others.

CVS will close the location at 510 S. College Mall Road on May 8. The location is near two other CVS drug stores, including one in the Target store, 2966 E. Third St., and another at 2701 E. Third St. Both of the remaining locations are within a half mile of the store that will close.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” CVS spokeswoman Amy Thibault said via email. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.”

The chain had said previously it planned to reduce its store count by about 900, or 10%, according to USA Today, a sister publication of The Herald-Times. CVS has already closed about 600 stores since 2022.

Thibault wouldn’t say how many employees are working at the Bloomington drugstore but said they are being offered “comparable roles within the company.”

All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS location at 2701 E. Third St., she said.

“Patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient,” Thibault said.

After the closure, CVS will still have seven locations in Bloomington, she said, and the chain also is offering prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app.

The chain said last summer it would cut about 5,000 positions, or about 2% of its workforce. The cuts, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, were to affect “non-customer facing positions.”

Last fall, nearly two dozen CVS pharmacists staged a walkout in the Kansas City metro area, according to USA Today. The pharmacists said working conditions put CVS Health pharmacists and patients at risk. The workers returned after the chain promised improvements, including more workers and paid overtime.

Thibault said this week the closure of the Bloomington store was not related to the pharmacist shortage but was “part of the realignment of our store footprint.”

CVS Health reported nearly $94 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter, up nearly 12%, the company said. However, operating profit fell by 8%.

The company’s stock price has fallen by about 13% this year. The S&P 500 is up about 8%.

